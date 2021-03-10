MONTICELLO – Victoria Dedman is the new assistant state’s attorney in Piatt County, having come on board after being hired by Sarah Perry, the new state’s attorney who took office Dec. 1.
The Champaign County native graduated from Heritage High School in Broadlands, attended Parkland College, received her undergraduate degree in English from the University of Illinois in 2010, and her law degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
From 2015 until December of last year, Dedman has worked as an assistant under Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, where she worked on traffic, criminal misdemeanor and felony cases.
She now lives in Savoy.
We asked Dedman a few questions about her past work, as well as her early impressions of Piatt County.
Journal-Republican: So, what do you think of Piatt County?
Victoria Dedman: “Everyone is so nice here. I love the courthouse. This is such a beautiful courthouse. I’m a sucker for old architecture, so it’s wonderful. It’s different in a great way for me. I’ve never had to do the civil side, I was always doing criminal, so learning and getting to do that is great.”
J-R: Is it a slower pace in Piatt County compared to Champaign?
Dedman: “It’s kind of hard to say. I’m still getting organized and working on how we want to proceed, and there is a learning curve. In a year or two, perhaps.”
J-R: Why did you go into law?
Dedman: “My mom was a teacher, my father’s an attorney, and my older sister had gone into teaching. Just discussing it with my father, I decided to take the LSATs, and I got what I needed to apply (to law school). After I survived the first semester, I thought ‘OK, I actually enjoy this now.’”
J-R: Is there a certain area of law you like more than any other?
Dedman: “It might be traffic. Traffic is so weird. It’s a high learning curve, but once you know all of the tiny idiosyncrasies it helps. I get it, and don’t have to re-learn it. It’s kind of my bread and butter.”
J-R: What is the steepest learning curve you are having in Piatt County?
Dedman: “Civil. There is a lot of it, and I’m learning. That has been the most interesting.”
J-R: You joke that people might recognize you more from your retail days than as an attorney, correct?
Dedman: “I get a lot of people who say, ‘I seem to recognize your face from somewhere.’ And I don’t know if it is from all my time at the (Champaign County) courthouse, or from my time at Joann (Fabrics and Crafts).”
Dedman worked at Joann’s for about eight years, some of those as an assistant manager.