Robert "Bob" Vincent Brown, 64, of Monticello passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021 at home.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Bob was born in Urbana on January 28, 1957, to parents Walter and Barbara (McCullough) Brown. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Lynn Harrison and Rita Mathis.
He is survived by his children Robert Brown (Rebecca Rasch) and Halie Ewald (Andy) both of Missoula, MT, whom he shared with former spouse Mary (Warren) Brown of Champaign; along with four grandchildren, Anna and Leo Brown and James and Josephine Ewald; and siblings, Jan Gummerson (Mark) of Woodstock, Joe Brown of Savoy, Mary Scheid (Bernie) of Falls Church, VA., Tom Brown (Gretchen) of Galena, Jim Brown (Darshini) of Evanston and Liz Finn (John) of Sidney; and brother-in-laws Joris Harrison of Woodstock and Ken Mathis of Urbana; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Monticello High School and spent his career in liquor distribution, from driving a Pabst delivery truck to sales. He made many lasting friendships throughout his work life.
Bob was a proud and loving father and grandfather who enjoyed the company of family and friends. He was most at home relaxing in his garage where he hosted morning coffee, watched his beloved Green Bay Packers and Illini, and listened to tunes on the stereo. He was especially fond of the music of John Prine. Gathering with family for the Kentucky Derby was also a highlight of each year. Bob was a fun-loving jokester who always had a funny story to share. He will be remembered with a smile and laugh by all who knew him.
Bob absolutely loved leisurely drives through Allerton Park to look for deer. Donations made in his name to Allerton Park & Retreat Center will go towards a memorial bench.
"We were standing, standing by peaceful waters..."
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.