MONTICELLO — The basketball Sages continued to shoot well on offense and shut down opposing teams on defense as the team remained undefeated after two more wins last week.
MHS (6-0) defeated Williamsville 49-28 at home on Dec. 7, then won on the road 66-46 at Maroa-Forsyth (4-2) on Dec. 11.
The Sages are showing a good amount of depth on this year’s squad: Four players scored in double figures against Williamsville, while eight players scored at M-F.
The group also has good leadership and unselfish players, said coach Kevin Roy.
“We have a great group of seniors this year that have varsity experience from our abbreviated season last year,” Roy said. “Our defense has been a real staple and has been really solid. I really like how we have been defending and rebounding as a team.
“Offensively, we have been very unselfish. The guys have been doing a great job and finding the open man and sharing the ball.”
Fast starts have also been routine. Versus Williamsville (2-1), MHS held the Bullets scoreless in the opening frame to jump out 10-0, and led 24-8 at the half. The Sages went on another run with a 20-9 third quarter to increase the lead to 44-17, then coasted to the 49-28 victory.
The large lead also enabled 12 players to hit the court for Monticello. Will Ross took advantage off the bench with a team-high 9 rebounds to go along with 4 points and 2 blocks.
Dylan Ginalick led the Sages with 10 points, while Ben Cresap scored 9, Joey Sprinkle 8 and Trevor Fox 6 points and a team-high 4 assists.
Tanner Buehner-kemper added 3 steals, and Thomas Swartz scored 5 points off the bench in just 11 minutes of play.
Monticello hit on 46 percent of it shots from the field, along with 6 of 8 free throws.
At Maroa-Forsyth, MHS again started strong, jumping out to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter. They were up 10 at the half, and expanded that to 16 points going into the final frame en route to the 20-point win.
The Sages shot 50 percent form the field; Cresap led the way with 17 points. Ginalick added 15, Sprinkle 12 and Foran 11.
Senior center Sprinkle came off the bench as Roy started four guards and a forward, and responded with the first double-double of his career: 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Buehnerkemper added 10 rebounds to the winning cause.
As the squad gears up for its Holiday Hoopla tournament Dec. 26-28, Roy said the key to continuing the Sages winning ways will be by making adjustments in each game.
“Each team we play has a different emphasis on how they defend, and have different skill sets offensively. Matchups can always be challenging while trying to take away other teams’ strengths. We need to continue to focus on ourselves and work to improve what we are trying to do offensively and defensively. We have to focus on controlling the things we can control,” Roy said.
What’s next?
Monticello was scheduled to host Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday, then travels to Greenville for a shootout on Saturday. They are also on the road Dec. 21 against Warensburg-Latham.
Monticello will play in the purple pool at the Hoopla tournament, along with GCMS, Neoga and Clinton. The Gold pool includes Tuscola, PBL, Ridgeview and Oakwood.
Pool play is Dec. 27-28, with pool crossover games finishing things out Wednesday. The finals will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.