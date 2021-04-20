MONTICELLO – With a final victory over Olympia, the Sages finished first place in the Illinois Prairie Conference, winning a conference title for the first time since 2014.
The Sages ended the season with an overall record of 13-2-3, and their conference record was 11-1-1. Their combined record from the past two seasons is 33-5-4.
The Monticello powerhouse outscored its opponents 99-26 for the season and 33-3 in just the past week.
Senior Jake Edmondson finished the season with a team high of 18 goals. Sophomore Biniam Lienhart ended with 14, Cole Smith had 12, and Dylan Ginalick earned 11.
Junior Malachi Manuel led the team with assists, accumulating 13 throughout the season. Ginalick followed with 11, Edmondson ended with 8, and Ethan Brakke had 6.
Monticello prevailed over Olympia 9-0 with goals from Ginalick, Edmondson, Smith, Malachi, Wyatt Kinder, Ian Cherry, and Tucker Williamson. Ginalick and Edmondson each ended with two apiece.
Earlier in the week, the Sages faced St. Thomas More. The Sages were triumphant in this conference game, beating STM 6-0 for the first time in seven years.
Manuel scored one goal in the first half, assisted by Brakke. That goal was the only point earned for either team in the first half of play.
In the second half, the Sages burst into action, adding three goals in the span of two minutes. Goals in the final half were accumulated by Manuel, Brakke, Edmondson, Lienhart, and Ginalick.
The Sages opened the week with two games against IVC. Monticello captured the lead both times, winning 8-1 in the first match and 8-2 in the second.
Lienhart and Ian Whetstone each scored a total of three goals against IVC. Ginalick and Edmondson each added two in total, averaging one per game. Other goals were contributed by Smith, Brakke, Jack Tanner, Kinder, and Cohen Neighbors.
The Sages have nine seniors graduating in May, but with such an abundance of talented underclassmen, the team holds promise for the seasons to come.