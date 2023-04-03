Sandra A. Carr, 85, of Champaign, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Champaign. The Rev. Matt Matthews will officiate.
Sandy was a School Librarian retired from Hackensack, NJ Public Schools after 30 years of service. After retirement she moved back to her native Illinois where she continued her active involvement and support in community and church. Sandy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, sang in the church choir, taught ESL classes and volunteered at the church thrift shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Dorothy (nee Waeltz) Mulkey and her brother, Charles Mulkey.
She is survived by her sons, Steven of Rutherford, NJ, Charles of Alexandria, VA., and a sister, Karen (Art) Wilkinson of Bement.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.