MONTICELLO – Monticello schools are not experiencing a space crunch at this particular time, but may still hang onto the Lincoln school building after getting no takers when it was recently put up for sale.
The district put the building and green space out to bid earlier this year, but no one was willing to fork out the $400,000 minimum bid.
“We had no bids this time around. We had one inquiry about the possibility, and it didn’t end up panning out,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board on Feb. 16.
Students who previously attended Lincoln – most recently preschool through first graders – now go to class in an expanded Washington Elementary building. Lincoln is still used for YMCA before and after school programs.
Since no one submitted a formal bid, the district could lower the minimum price and bid it out again, list the 5-acre property with a Realtor, or sell off individual parcels.
But School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman recommended hanging on to the building.
The original, three-story portion of Lincoln Elementary was finished in 1911. Two-story additions were constructed in 1928 and 1966, along with a one-floor addition in 1991.
While Zimmerman does not see a spike in enrollment coming to the district soon, he does see more classrooms needed for an increasing number students diagnosed with special needs. Those classes have strict enrollment limits, so the more special needs students there are, the more classrooms that are needed.
As an example, he noted one special education teacher served both fourth and fifth grades 15 years ago.
“Next year, for fourth and fifth grade, we’re going to have four special ed teachers. That’s because we’ve seen an increase in the number of students who have special needs and need special instructional assistance,” Zimmerman said.
He said it will require four special education classrooms, compared to one 15 years ago.
“The bigger trend that we’ve seen in the last 15 years is not an increase in overall enrollment, but an increase in the needs of students, specifically special ed students, and the needs for students to have counselors, and social workers and interventionists in the school.”
If that trend continues, Zimmerman said it may make sense to keep Lincoln for now, just in case.
“For that reason, I think it’s a good idea for the district to just hold onto Lincoln,” Zimmerman said.
The subject was for discussion only at the board session, so no vote was taken, but board members seemed to agree with the superintendent.
School Board President Kevin Frye commented, “We aren’t in a desperate situation where we have to do something.
“It is getting used some now. The one thing we don’t want is a vacant building,” he added.
School calendar approved
The school calendar for 2022-23 was approved. The first day for teachers will be Aug. 15, the first day for students Aug. 17. If there are no snow days, the last day of class will be May 26.
Christmas break will begin Dec. 19. Spring break will be March 13-17, 2023.
One difference is adding two days to Thanksgiving break, which gives staff and students a full week off Nov. 21-25.
“It’s kind of like a fall break,” Zimmerman said. “We looked at the idea of a fall break in October, around Columbus Day Oct. 10, but the general consensus of the employees and the administrators was that, as cool as that would be to have a fall break, it would probably be more of a burden on parents who have to get child care.”
He added fall sports are going strong in mid-October, meaning it would not give those student athletes as much of a break as around Thanksgiving.
Building projects
Zimmerman gave an update on building projects that are under consideration. On tap for this summer are the refinishing of the gymnasium floors at White Heath Elementary and Monticello Middle School.
Some projects could focus on converting unused areas into usable space. Those could include the old locker rooms at White Heath and remodeling the area underneath Miller Gym that currently includes the Washington cafeteria, kitchen, one classroom and two locker rooms.
The time frame on those will be determined after consultation with architects.
Other potential projects being researched include:
—Adding acoustic panels to the middle school gym to complement that new sound system installed last year;
—replacement of the Lincoln school boiler;
— installation of field turf at various high school sports fields, including the inside of the track area, which would allow for more use by the band, PE classes and practicing sports teams. It is not decided whether the main football field would be converted from grass to field turf.
The projects will be discussed again in at the March 23 meeting.
In other action, the board:
— was reminded the March school board meeting would be March 23 instead of March 16 to avoid spring break;
— announced a special board meeting would be held March 3 to prepare for upcoming negotiations with the employee union;
— was told the Piatt County Spelling Bee, originally scheduled for Feb. 17, would instead by held on Feb. 23, still at Monticello Middle School;
— approved a large number of school board policies as recommended by Press Plus. Most were recommended to bring the school district code in line with changing state policies;
— was told the district would likely offer summer school again in 2022, but that it would probably not be as extensive as last year’s kindergarten through seventh grade offering;
— approved school fees for 2022-23, which will not change;
— approved the resignation of Bryan Hartman as middle school head cross country coach;
— approved the hiring of Travis Courson, high school principal; Cole Anderson, middle school assistant scholastic bowl sponsor; Matt Crook and Dan Peterson, highs school volunteer baseball coaches and Karlie Leischner, Washington Elementary special education aide; and
— approved the transfer of Kristin Pyatt from interventionist to fourth grade teacher at White Heath Elementary.