As of the end of July, Monticello’s school construction is on time and under budget.
But the COVID-19 crisis means the district will not be able to show off the completed new spaces as planned this fall. That includes a two-floor high school science wing addition, a classroom wing addition at Washington Elementary, and the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center gymnasium.
“The ultimate plan, if not for COVID, was to have a community open house at the start of school,” said School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “We’re not going to be able to do that now because of COVID. We may do a video.”
The superintendent can’t wait to show it off.
“Our community is going to be unbelievably proud of the product that they voted ‘yes’ for,” he said. “We made great efforts to combine the existing 1921 building (high school) with the existing facility.”
One of those efforts people will eventually see is the original north wall of the high school, which is still visible inside an internal hallway.
Construction Manager Mark Kaufman told the school board July 29 that things are “tracking very well” on the construction project.
He noted the school building shutdowns in March enabled contractors to get early starts on remodeling work at the high school, but that having full complements of construction crews had been a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very pleased with the men and women that we’ve had to work through this. I couldn’t be more pleased with the subs (contractors) we’ve got. As of right now the project is tracking very, very well, right on target,” he added.
Among projects that are complete or should be by the start of school Sept. 2:
–The Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center, which is down to bleacher installation. A dedication that had been scheduled for the first volleyball game Aug. 25 will now have to wait until basketball season since volleyball has been moved to the spring this year.
–New classrooms at Washington Elementary
–High school administrative area remodel
–1966 high school math rooms
–New high school science classroom and labs addition
–Mechanical room addition
Renovation work on Washington Elementary administrative areas are ongoing, as well as rehab work in the existing high school and Washington campus.
The project is set for completion by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Zimmerman also said the effort may beat its $35.2 million budget by as much as $1 million.
“At this point, it appears that we should come in under budget,” said Zimmerman, who qualified that statement. “Like Mark is hesitant to hear me say that we’re ahead of schedule and he will never say that, I’m hesitant to say we will come in under budget. But I’m confident we will not be over budget at this point. Right now, based on the numbers that I’m looking at and a budget of $35.2 million, I’m expecting us to come in about $34.2 million.”
Voters approved a referendum in November of 2017 to provide funding for the construction project.
In other action at the July 29 board session:
–Work continues on the formation of an Equity and Diversity Work Group. Zimmerman said it will likely have two facilitators, up to two school board members, 10 school staff members, 10 parents and five students. The group will meet about six times and issue a non-binding report to the school board in December;
–A tentative budget approved for 2020-21 shows an overall budget deficit of $1.4 million in the district’s four main operating funds. Zimmerman said it is due to an anticipated 25 percent drop in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax, which is based on corporate profits. The district received about $7.1 million in CPPRT dollars during 2019-20, but only has $5.5 million plugged into the tentative budget for 2020-21.
The district has plenty of fund reserves to get through, including $4.7 million in its education fund, $1.5 million in operations and maintenance and $3 million in its working cash account;
–A change order – Change Order 12 – was approved for the construction project. Encompassing several small changes, it saves about $1,700. Overall change orders have benefitted the project’s bottom line by about $19,000 at this point;
–Board members voted to keep closed minutes from January to June of 2020 closed;
–Zimmerman said the 2019-20 year was a solid one financially for the district. The education and operation and maintenance funds both ended the year $400,000 better than the budget estimated; and
–A first reading of board policy updates was reviewed. It includes allowing remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with amendments to the pandemic preparedness policy. Formal approval is expected at the Aug. 19 meeting.