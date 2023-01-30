The 7th grade Monticello Sages won the Class 3A Regional Championship Friday. The #3 Sages defeated #1 Unity 39-31 in overtime to advance to the sectional championship on Monday night. The Sages (18-8) were schedled to play Westville (17-6) on Monday night in Hoopeston. The winner of the sectional championship will advance to the IESA state tournament. The elite 8 will be played at El Paso-Gridley High School on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner will play at 11:30 a.m.
