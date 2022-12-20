MONTICELLO - Monticello boys’ basketball players Will Ross and Drew Sheppard and coach Kevin Roy joined The News-Gazette’s Joey Wright and Matt Daniels on last week’s episode of The News-Gazette’s ‘Extra Prep’ podcast to talk about all things Sages. Here’s a sampling of what was said during the 20-minute conversation:
You had a big win Tuesday night, 56-34 against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, held them scoreless for the first quarter like a classic Monticello team. So far on the season (you’re 4-3), obviously lost a ton from last year’s team that made it to Champaign. How would you assess how the first two to three weeks of the season are going for you guys?
ROY: “I’m pleased with how they’ve gone. Our record is not perfect or anything like that, but it’s not what it’s about. It’s just about us getting better. We graduated all of our seniors last year, so these guys saw limited minutes at the varsity level and they have the most experience on the team at this point. So early season has been about us defining who we are and finding out what we can be, getting guys experience. We’ve got four seniors, Drew (Sheppard) and Will (Ross) and Tylor Bundy and Mick Wright, and then we’ve got (juniors) Trey Welter, Jack Weidner and Raiden Colbert and then we’ve also got some sophomores worked into our rotation. So we’re really working on developing some depth and getting experience on both ends of the floor right now.”
Will, Coach said you guys know what you’re about defensively. For those that haven’t seen a Monticello game in person or watched you guys on TV like last year at the state tournament, what does it mean to play defense here at Monticello?
ROSS: “You’re not going to see a lot of scoring from the other team, to be honest. It definitely means something when you come off the floor and (we’ve given up) three points in a quarter and we’re getting yelled at (laughs), but (Roy) always holds us accountable and it’s a team effort. Like, we don’t have a guy who just goes out and guards the other team’s best player every time. It’s a matchup thing and the team works together to succeed on the defensive end every game.”
Drew, is it safe to say if you can’t play defense at Monticello, you’re not going to play?
SHEPPARD: “For sure. We get told that all the time, it starts on the defensive end and (Roy) doesn’t care if you’re putting up 35, if you’re letting up every basket on the other end, then yeah, you’re going to be sitting on the bench.”
Will, I know it’s probably a one-game-at-a-time mentality with this program. I know you’ve got a shootout Saturday down in Greenville against Breese Mater Dei, you’ve got Warrensburg-Latham next week, as well, but a big event coming to Monticello in a couple of weeks with the Holiday Hoopla, an eight-team tournament that goes December 26-28 at the Sievers Center. How much fun is that tournament for you and the guys?
Ross: “The entire tournament is fun because, like, even when we’re not playing, we’re together, we’re coming to watch the other games and it’s kind of a whole town event. All those sports, they all volunteer running concessions and everything so it’s kind of cool to see everybody come together for the culmination in the winter to kind of get the basketball tournament going. And then it’s also just great basketball and Christmas.”
Coach, what’s it been like seeing that tournament evolve through the years? Obviously, it’s got a new home now with the Sievers Center, but the girls’ tournament played at the Miller Gym too, that’s a great old-timey venue that just packs the atmosphere in there. I know the Sievers Center is a little bit bigger, how has it evolved in your time here at Monticello? And I’m sure it’s just a proud event that you guys are able to host each and every year.
Roy: “Without a doubt. I always advertise it’s got the greatest hospitality room in the state, and that’s a tribute to our workers. That’s our community members. That’s our parents. It’s not just a basketball event. It’s wrestling parents. It’s football parents. It’s track, cross-country, softball, baseball. It’s a Monticello athletic boosters fundraiser, so it takes all of them. It takes the committee. It takes a village to put it on, and they do a fantastic job of it.
“We have great teams that come into it. There’s been years where we’ve had, you know, state-ranked teams, multiple state-ranked teams coming into it. So we feel like the level of competition is always there. The fact that we have girls and boys at the same time is unique. So the fans from Neoga come up and they can support the girls’ team and then they can walk to the next gym and support the boys’ team. So it’s just a great atmosphere, unique environment in that regard.”