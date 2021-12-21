ARTHUR — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Coach Brad McGill is encouraged after a 5-4 start to the season.
Wyatt Hilligoss had 10 points and seven rebounds in a 69-28 loss to Monticello on Dec. 14. The Sages won their first eight games of the year and received votes in the Class 2A poll on Dec. 1.
Queintin Day added seven points and was good on five of his six free-throw attempts for the Knights.
The game against Meridian on Dec. 17 was postponed.
“We started out the season well, winning our first four games, but then have run into injuries and ranked opponents,” said ALAH Head Coach Brad McGill. “We look to get healthy over the holiday break and hope that we can right the ship and go on a little run after the first of the year.”
Cerro Gordo-Bement improved to 8-1 with a 66-18 win against DeLand-Weldon on Dec. 17. Tyson Moore led the Broncos with 12 points. Connor Brown and Konnor Waterhouse each added nine.
“We’re very happy with our start thus far,” said Coach Brandon Willard. “We have been able to identify some specific things that we need to work on coming out of winter break and we are excited to try to get better. We are looking forward to the second half of the season.”
The Broncos added another win on Dec. 18 with a 55-40 victory over Monmouth Roseville. Brown led all scorers with 26 points.
The Broncos are 9-1 heading into the week before Christmas.
During the fourth quarter of a 65-30 loss to University High in Urbana on Dec. 7, Blue Ridge Coach Colton Reeves was approached by Urbana Uni High Athletic Director Tim Bicknell with some news.
“He alerted me that our Athletic Director (Evan Miles) just called to let us know that one of my starters had tested positive for COVID,” he said.
It was the second time the season has been interrupted by the virus.
“This caused the quarantine of five kids,” he added. “There were also three kids quarantined because of illness and one injury. This left us with not enough kids to play.”
The Knights were 2-6 prior to the Dec. 20 game at Armstrong.
DeLand-Weldon lost to Arthur Okaw-Christian 43-17 on Dec. 14. The Eagles dropped to 0-5 after the Dec. 17 loss to CGB. DeLand-Weldon will not play until Dec. 28.