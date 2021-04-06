ARTHUR – The difference between a 1-2 record and a 2-1 record was at stake for both teams, and with half the season nearly over, every game counts.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights and Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos battled it out in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup in Arthur Friday night.
The Knights took advantage of a 21-0 second quarter run to gain control of the game en route to a lopsided victory.
In the second half, Cerro Gordo/Bement was able to drive down and score on a short pass but not muster much else again the Knights’ defense.
“We moved the ball, I thought, very well,” Broncos coach Nick Walker said after the game. “We moved thorough the air and on the ground. Defensively, the kids just didn’t give up. They gave up a couple big plays, but other than that, they did pretty well.”
ALAH scored 16 more points in the second half to solidify the 37-6 win.
Knight sophomore Kaden Feagin rushed for all three touchdowns in the second quarter and added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Feagin finished with eight rushes for 196 and four touchdowns.
Billy Fifer also scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 83 yards on 12 carries.
Finn Davison ran the ball 12 times for 107.
Quarterback Brady Borntrege threw the ball seven times and completed three of them for 28 yards.
Austin Abercrombie caught one pass for nine yards and Feagin also caught a pass for 19 yards.
“Offensively, we were pretty dominant, rushing for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns,” ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson said. “Defensively, we put together a pretty solid game, taking away the ball four times, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Defensively for the Knights, top tacklers included Jack Martin and Max Allen, who each had 14 total tackles. Austin Abercrombie followed with 13 tackles.
Austin Plank and Jamison Rocke each had one interception.
“The season is going great so far, considering everything,” Jefferson said. “We have been fortunate enough to play three games so far, and some teams just played their first game or haven’t played at all yet. I keep telling the kids to not take anything for granted, and to cherish every moment because we never know when our season could be over.”
The win improved ALAH’s record to 2-1.
“We have got to work on starting out faster,” Jefferson said. “We play Arcola next week, and they are always a well-coached, efficient football team; should be a good game.
The Broncos record dropped to 1-2 overall.
Cerro Gordo/Bement is scheduled to host Argenta-Oreana at Bement Friday night.
The Bronco’s final two games are scheduled against the Purple Riders at Arcola and the final game of the season at home against a tough Cumberland team.
The Knights’ only loss came at the hands of Cumberland in week one of the season.
ALAH is set to travel to Arcola Friday, and then to Sangamon Valley before returning home to host Argenta-Oreana in the final game of the season.