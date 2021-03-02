FARMER CITY – Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond’s girls basketball squad had their hands full in the first half at Blue Ridge in a battle of Knights on Feb. 24, but strong middle quarters led ALAH to a 49-29 win. After its first loss of the season a day later to a stellar Tri-County squad, Arthur ran ots record to 9-1 on the season with a lopsided win over Villa Grove over the weekend.
Blue Ridge came out firing against ALAH, jumping out to a 12-9 lead before the visitors netted the next 11 points to gain a 20-12 advantage. Up 24-14 at the half, the Knights outscored Blue Ridge 20-6 in the third quarter to seal the contest.
Mackenzi Bowles led ALAH with 14 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from three-point territory. Kailee Otto added eight points and eight rebounds, while Alexa Miller also had eight points and five steals.
Alisha Frederick led the squad in rebounds with nine, while Miller chipped in a pair of blocks.
Blue Ridge coach Kenny Hanshew was happy with the performance of his squad, also the Knights, which was coming off a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Coming off a two week quarantine with two practices, I was really pleased. I have a good group of girls and we just need a few more bodies. We will get better,” Hanshew said.
Leading the winless Blue Ridge was Katie Bowns with eighth points.
Blue Ridge nearly netted its first win this past Saturday against Cumberland, taking the Pirates to overtime before dropping a 40-39 decision.
Shooting guard Jaclyn Pearl erupted for 20 points for the Knights, including two from three-point range. She netted 11 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Point guard Jenna Mozingo added eight points for Blue Ridge in the home contest in Farmer City.
County wrap
Feb. 22
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 26. Mackenzi Bowles led a trio of double-digit scorers for the host Knights (8-0), her 18 points helping the team to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Broncos (2-6). Alexa Miller (12 points) and Makenzie Brown (10 points) joined Bowles at that plateau, with Miller adding eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals while Brown pitched in eight rebounds.
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Monticello 32. The visiting Sages (2-4) fell behind 34-20 before intermission and couldn’t recover during this Illini Prairie Conference event. Renni Fultz’s 16 points and Lizzie Stiverson’s eight points keyed Monticello.
Feb. 23
Fisher 41, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. The visiting Bunnies relied on a superb double-double performance from Kallie Evans to register their first win streak of the season. Evans poured in a game-high 21 points and sank four three-pointers for Fisher (3-7), but she also got it done defensively with 12 steals. Mariah Sommer joined Evans in the double-double club for the Bunnies with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Garrett scored a team high 13 points for the Broncos (2-7), and Jazzi Hicks added nine points.
Feb. 24
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood- Hammond 49, Blue Ridge 29. ALAH used strong second and third quarters to pull away for a road victory in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Mackenzi Bowles’ 14 points led ALAH (9-0), which also received eight points and eight rebounds from Kailee Otto and eight points and five steals from Alexa Miller. Katie Bowns supplied eight points for Blue Ridge (0-3).
Feb. 25
Cerro Gordo/Bement 43, Okaw Valley 27. Jazzi Hicks turned in 10 points for the host Broncos (3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Riley Brandenburg’s nine points and Haley Garrett’s eight points also aided the CG/B cause in a Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
Tri-County 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond 40. A 31-14 second-half scoring advantage proved critical for the Class 1A No. 6 Titans (7-1), who picked up an LPC home win over the Knights (8-1). Tayler Barry (22 points, five steals) and Bella Dudley (17 points, seven rebounds) keyed Tri-County, while ALAH — which suffered its first loss of the year — received 15 points and eight rebounds from Alexa Miller on top of 15 rebounds from Makenzie Brown.
Feb. 27
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 58, Villa Grove/Heritage 24. The host Knights (9-1) permitted five or fewer points in three of four quarters versus the Blue Devils (3-4), allowing them to pick up a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Alexa Miller‘ s 14 points, seven assists and six steals paced ALAH to go with Kailee Otto‘ s 13 points and Mackenzi Bowles‘ seven points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots. Kyleigh Block turned in 13 points to lead VG/H’s offense.
Cumberland 40, Blue Ridge 39. In a see-saw LPC game that served as the first game since Feb. 8 for the host Knights (0-3), it was the Pirates who pulled off the narrow win. Blue Ridge, which held a 21-20 lead entering the last quarter, was led offensively by Jaclyn Pearl (20 points) and Jenna Mozingo (eight points).
Monticello 41, Warrensburg-Latham 26. The visiting Sages (4-4) moved back to .500 on the season on the back of a 15-4 scoring edge in the second quarter. Lizzie Stiverson contributed five of her game-best 16 points in that period, and Renni Fultz added four of her 11 points in that stretch for Monticello.