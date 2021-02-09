A fast start led the Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Lady Knights to a convincing 62-19 girls basketball victory in its home opener at home against Argenta-Oreana on Feb. 4.
ALAH (3-0) jumped out to a 19-8 lead and never looked back, owning a 37-12 lead at the half and a 54-17 margin after three quarters.
“Our quick start came directly from pressuring the ball. We tried to set the tone for playing a fast paced game early on and with some rebounds and quick outlets, it allowed us to get out in front and not look back,” said coach Mac Condill, who returns five players who started for last year’s squad.
For the Knights, Claire Seal led the way with 16 points against A-O, with a pair of three-pointers in the mix. She also led the team with eight rebounds.
Alexa Miller chipped in 13 points, while Charley Condill scored nine points and Makenzie Brown and Macknezi Bowles eight each.
Condill also had seven rebounds, while Brown added six and a team-high four on the offensive end.
Seal and Miller also paced the defense with six steals each. Bowles led the way with three assists.
ALAH also won its opener 48-33 on the road at Meridian Feb. 1.
Against Meridian, Miller erupted for 25 points and 10 rebounds, with Seal adding 13 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Condill also grabbed eight boards.
Coach Condill points out that his squad is experienced but still fairly young, with just two seniors (Brown and Bowles) on his 13-person roster.
“We love the fact that we are able to be competing and I consider ourselves as one of the best teams in this entire Area. We play a fun brand of basketball and our coaching staff couldn’t be proud of these student athletes on and off the court,” said the coach.
The squad’s perfect week was capped with a 63-24 victory over Warrensburg-Latham on Feb. 5. ALAH blew open a 9-3 game with a 29-point second quarter to lead 38-13 at the half.
Miller had 17 points and Bowles 10 against W-L. Brown had nine rebounds and Condill seven.
Prep highlights
Thursday, Feb. 4
Arcola 47, Blue Ridge 21. Taylor Edwards — an Arcola and Illinois softball/women’s basketball alumna — earned her first win as a head coach when the Purple Riders (1-0) stopped the Knights (0-1) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. KayLee Hohlbauch and Ella Hopkins each banked 13 points for Arcola. Jenna Mozingo and Jaclyn Pearl each generated six points for Blue Ridge. Adding four points was Tatum Madden. Paige Browing scored three for the Knights. Mozinga had the Lady Knight’s only three-pointer.