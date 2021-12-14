ARTHUR – With a hard-fought 49-39 win over Tolono Unity on Dec. 9, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights improved to 9-0.
The squad is now a top-10 team in state rankings, and is in the No. 2 slot in the most recent News-Gazette area rankings.
“Honestly, I am surprised we have played this well, not that I didn’t think we could, but how in control we appear to be right from the opening tip,” said Knights Head Coach Mac Condill. “It’s a great group of seasoned players even though we only start two seniors. Our top eight all have varsity experience and I think that shows. They love to play basketball.”
ALAH outrebounded the Rockets 37-18.
“I think our rebounding has been the things that has been the biggest surprise,” added Condill. “Graduating two 5-feet-11-inch girls last year, you would think our rebounding would hurt, but we consistently are getting one or both of our forwards to get 10-plus boards and both have had as many as 19 rebounds in a game. That equates to winning basketball.”
Claire Seal had 16 points and 13 boards in the win over the Rockets. Kailee Otto added 13 points and five rebounds. Charley Condill added eight points, while Alexa Miller and Shaylie Miller each had six points. Condill and Alexa Miller each pulled in seven rebounds.
But the winning streak came to an end Dec. 11 with a 61-36 loss to Mattoon. Seal had 16 points and Miller added 10 in a game that Mattoon led 21-19 at halftime. The Green Wave outscored ALAH 21-11 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth.
Condill is confident the team can get back on track.
“We have a difficult stretch here the next two weeks and so we will learn a lot about ourselves going into our holiday tournament.”
Reese Brunner and Jazzi Hicks led the Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos with 14 points in a 51-8 win over Argenta-Oreana on Dec. 9. The win, the third straight for CGB, pushed the Bronco’s record to 6-5 on the season. The Broncos also beat Meridian 37-30 on Dec. 7 behind 14 points from Hicks and 13 from Haley Garrett. Garrett scored 20 in a 50-20 win over Okaw Valley on Dec. 6.
The Blue Ridge Knights have been dealing with COVID-related issues, dropping three games and falling to 1-8. Tatem Madden had four points in a 51-14 loss to Arcola on Dec. 6. Farrah Michaels led the Knights with five points in a 53-12 loss at Cumberland on Dec. 9. The following night, the Knights were defeated by Fisher, 31-9. Madden and Michaels each had four points.