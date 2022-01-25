ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights moved up one spot to ninth in the Jan. 19 IHSA Class 2A rankings.
“I like how much they enjoy playing basketball together,” said ALAH Head Coach Mac Condill. “They grabbed their 20th win of the season and they just want to play everyday.”
The Knights finished second in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Cerro Gordo, improving to 20-2 on the year.
On Jan. 17, the Knights had four players in double figures in a 56-16 rout of Villa Grove Heritage to open the tournament. The top-seeded Knights led 17-4 after the first quarter and 37-9 at the half. Claire Seal led the way with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Mallory Nichols added 11 points and Kailee Otto and Charlie Condill added 10 points each.
In the semi-finals against fourth-seeded Cerro Gordo-Bement, the Knights were up 18-13 at the half, but outscored the Broncos 22-8 in the third quarter to cruise to a 50-26 victory. Seal and Otto had 11 points each and Alexa Miller added 10 while Shaylie Miller scored eight points.
ALAH couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost the championship game, 48-33, to Tri-County Shiloh on Jan. 22, snapping an 11-game win streak. The Knights trailed 5-1 at the end of the first quarter and 18-4 at halftime. Shaylie Miller led the Knights in scoring with 12 points. Condill was also in double figures with 11 points.
Tri-County is ranked fourth in the girl’s Class 1A poll and improved to 20-3 with the win.
The Broncos were the fourth seed in the tournament but fell to 13-11 with the loss to ALAH. They captured third place with a 51-31 win over Cumberland. Haley Garrett and Morgan Brunner each had 13 points in the win.
“I think we’ve got a team of quick learners that really are interested in being successful and working hard,” said CG-B Head Coach Andrew Buhr. “We’ve thrown a lot of new information and concepts at our team this year, and their ability to adapt and adjust quickly has helped speed up our progress.”
The Blue Ridge Knights, the tenth seed in the tournament, are still battling with COVID-19 issues, as well as illness and injury. Only six players dressed for the Jan. 17 60-12 loss to the fifth-seeded Arcola Purple Riders. Tatem Madden led the Knights with eight points.
DeLand-Weldon dropped an East Central Illinois Conference matchup on Jan. 21, losing to University High, 43-19.