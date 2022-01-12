ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls basketball team was ranked 10th in the first Associated Press Class 2A Girls Basketball Rankings for 2022.
The Knights improved to 16-1 following a 65-34 win over Arthur Okaw Christian on Jan. 4. It was the seventh straight win for ALAH.
Shaylie Miller and Claire Seal each narrowly missed a double-double in the win. Miller had 16 points and nine steals and Seal finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Kailee Otto added 12 points and Alexa Miller contributed seven assists.
In a 59-35 win over Sullivan the previous night, the Knights had five players in double figures. Seal had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Three players – Alexa Miller, Shaylie Miller and Mallory Nichols scored 11 points and Otto added 10 points.
Last month, the Broncos also won the Knights Holiday Classic that they hosted.
“We sit 16-1 and are coming off a great win over Mount Zion to win the Knights Holiday Classic,” said Coach Mac Condill. “Now we turn to the conference and the conference tournament. We had all five starters score in double digits against Sullivan. Needless to say, we appear to have a balanced attack and hope to keep that mindset as we move into a tough conference schedule.”
Cerro Gordo-Bement placed second in last weeks Macon County Tournament.
In the first round of the tournament at Maroa-Forsyth on Jan. 3, the fourth-seeded Broncos defeated fifth-seeded Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 39-25. Haley Garrett led all scorers with 16 points. Jazzi Hicks and Reese Brunner added eight points each.
The Broncos earned their tournament championship shot by beating Warrensburg-Latham 49-42. Hicks led all scorers with 17 points. Brunner added 11 and Garrett had 10 points in the win.
Decatur St. Teresa won the title, defeating the Broncos 48-39 on Jan. 8.
With their success in the tournament, the Broncos improved to 12-9.
“I feel our team is starting to more consistently play some quality basketball,” said Head Coach Andrew Buhr. “We had a good opportunity in the Macon County Tournament and in our upcoming LPC tournament to see how we stack up against the teams in our area. Our girls are constantly raising their energy levels and improving their communication with one another on the court which has been great to see. I think our team is starting to see their hard work yield results. We are just looking to get better each day.”
The DeLand Weldon Eagles improved to 2-3 with a forfeit win over Judah Christian on Jan. 6.