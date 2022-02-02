ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights, ranked 10th in the Jan. 26 Class 2A IHSA Girl’s Basketball Poll, avoided a strong upset bid from Cerro Gordo-Bement on Jan. 27.
ALAH led CGB 17-16 at halftime and pushed the lead to 32-29 at the end of three quarters, before exploding in the fourth, outscoring the Broncos 19-5 in the fourth quarter to win 51-34. Charlie Condill had a double-double, scoring 16 points and gathering 12 rebounds. Kailee Otto also added 16 points and Alexa Miller chipped in with nine points.
The win improved the Bronco’s record to 23-2 on the season.
ALAH also beat Blue Ridge 48-11 on Jan. 25. ALAH led 20-1 at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there. Shaylie Miller scored 12 points and Mallory Nichols added 11 for ALAH.
On Jan. 24, ALAH rolled past Okaw Valley, 62-39. Claire Seal finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Shaylie Miller had 11 points and Condill added nine points and seven rebounds. Alexa Miller had nine points and seven assists.
Coach Mac Condill said he likes the way the team is playing at this point in the season.
“I like the way they compete in a game,” he said. “We’ve had injuries, illness and other obstacles and the five girls on the floor, whoever they are, find a way to compete and put themselves in a position to win a ballgame. That’s been great to be a part of.”
The loss to ALAH dropped CG-B’s record to 15-12 this season.
The Broncos beat Cumberland on Jan. 24, 42-35. Haley Garrett scored 20 points to lead the Broncos and Morgan Brunner added six points.
The struggles for the Blue Ridge Knights continue. Tatem Madden scored four points and had 21 rebounds in a 41-8 loss to Decatur Lutheran on Jan. 24. Paige Browning and Kelsie Madden each had two points in the game.
Madden had four points and 14 rebounds in the Jan. 25 loss to ALAH.
Madden had 16 rebounds and six points in a 31-20 loss to Villa Grove Heritage on Jan. 27. Farrah Michaels added five points.
In a 49-10 loss to Blur Ridge on Jan.29, Madden led Blue Ridge with four points.
The Knights ended the month with a 1-20 record.