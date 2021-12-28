ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights improved to 14-1 after capturing the title at the 2022 Knights Holiday Classic.
Alexa Miller and Claire Seal were named to the all-tournament team.
In the tournament’s opening game on Dec. 21, Seal had 16 points, and Miller added 12 in a 50-25 win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Charley Condill had 12 rebounds and six points.
Seal had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 52-25 win over Sullivan in the pool-play game of the tournament. Miller had 10 points and eight assists.
In the championship game against Mount Zion, two players, Seal and Condill had double-doubles to lead the Knights. Seal had 19 points and 14 rebounds while Condill had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Alexa Miller also scored in double figures, adding 10 points.
“We survived a very difficult stretch in our schedule including big wins over Tolono Unity, Monticello, and St. Anthony,” said Knights Head Coach Mac Condill. “We were ready to compete for a Knights Holiday Classic Tournament championship to finish out this year and then start again with a tough Sullivan team after the first of the year. I couldn’t be happier with our team and how they work and compete.”
The Blue Ridge Knights fell to 1-13 with a 50-28 loss to Decatur Lutheran on Dec. 21. Farrah Michaels had 12 points and Tatem Madden added 11 points.
The team has been battling COVID-19 issues for most of the year.
“We have gotten past the COVID for now,” said Blue Ridge Coach Kenny Henshaw. “We lost a couple of games and some practice time. The girls continue with great attitude and effort and love to compete. With such a low number of players, the physical demands increase exponentially. Yet we continue to work hard every day at practice and play hard every game. We had our best game of the season vs Decatur LSA. We are short Chelsea Lyle right now, due to an injury. Once we get her back, we feel we will be much more competitive.”
Cerro Gordo-Bement fell to 7-8 with a 36-28 loss to Heyworth on Dec. 20.