DECATUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond’s boys’ program won its second consecutive Class 1A sectional championship Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, with the Knights’ 75 points better than the totals of 19 other teams, including runner- up St. Joseph-Ogden.
Much to the surprise of ALAH coach Lyle Dorjahn, his Knights topped the 87 points SJ-O compiled.
“We didn’t expect to win it. Jason Retz and the program at St. Joe-Ogden, we have nothing but respect for those guys,” Dorjahn said. “But our guys just ran their tails off.”
The Knights were paced by junior Logan Beckmier, who placed second with a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 16.58 seconds. ALAH added top-20 times from junior Jacob Adcock (seventh, 16:40.64), junior Lyle Adcock (11th, 16:50.75) and senior Jace Green (16th, 16:57.78).
“All the sudden, we’ve legitimately got a chance (at state),” Dorjahn said. “The guys are doing a great job, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
SJ-O moved on as a team behind a sixth-place finish from senior Luke Stegall (16:38.17) and an eighth-place time from senior Charlie Mabry (16:43.69).
Monticello also advanced as a unit, placing third with 144 points and led by senior Ed Mitchell (fifth, 16:36.37). Also scoring for the Sages were Caleb Wood (25th, 17:12.22), Jacob Elston (29th, 17:22.26); Chase Billedo (39th, 17:37.36) and River Derby (56th, 17:59.94).
Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Dylan Howell ran a 16:55.28 to place 14th overall and earn a spot as state as an individual.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James was the individual sectional champion, blazing across the course in 15:24.17. The recent Missouri commit is joined in local individual state qualification by Bismarck- Henning/ Rossville- Alvin senior and Illinois State commit Eli Mojonnier (fourth, 16:16.94), Tuscola sophomores Josiah Hortin (10th, 16:50.29) and Jackson Barrett (17th, 17:03.98), Howell and Uni High senior Henry Laufenberg (15th, 16:55.85).
All of these advancing teams and athletes will compete at next Saturday’s 1A boys’ state meet, which starts at 10 a.m. at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
Depth nets Sages state berth
Mabry Bruhn finished third overall to lead the Monticello girls to a third place team finish that advances it to the state tourney at 9 a.m. this Saturday, also at Detweiller Park.
Bruhn ran the 3.1-mile course in 18:42.16, finishing behind only Urbana University’s Kate Ahmari (18:05.09) and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Savanna Franzen (18:31.30).
Unity won the sectional meet with 57 points, with St. Joseph-Ogden placing second with 90 points. Monticello’s team total of 108 edged out Urbana University by a single point for third place. Those three squads, along with Robinson and Marshall, advance as teams to the state meet.
For the Sages, Rachel Koon finished sixth with a time of 19:11.92, while Sylvia Miller also cracked the top 15 with a 14th-place time of 19:38.05. Rounding out MHS’ scoring were Joe Walker (21:23.89) and Kyara Welter (21:31.58).
(The Journal-Republican’s Steve Hoffman also contributed to this story).