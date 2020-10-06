Several local area teams competed in the Lincoln Prairie Conference cross country meet at Crowder Park on Saturday.
For the boys’ teams, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond swept the first three spots to help win the meet with 19 points.
Okaw Valley placed second (73), and Cumberland County followed in third (113).
Cerro Gordo scored 113 points for third, Villa Grove-Heritage 131 for fifth, Argenta-Oreana 140 for sixth, Bement 161 for seventh and Tri-County 163 for seventh.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
For the ALAH Knights, senior Layton Hall won the meet with a time of 15:39.1, and juniors Logan Beckmier and Lyle Adcock placed second and third, respectively, with times of 16:32.0 and 17:15.4.
Junior Jace Green ran a 17:24.5 for fifth place, while sophomore Jacob Adcock crossed the line at 17:39.2 for eighth place.
Junior Jacob Duzan took 13th with a time of 18:02.0, and freshman Jesus Corona placed 21st at 19:13.3.
Cerro Gordo
For the Broncos, freshman Dylan Howell ran a 17:24.0 for fourth place, and junior Collin Warren crossed the line at 18:48.6 for 18th.
Senior Luke Dobson finished 23rd with a time of 19:35.2, and senior Hunter Rincker ran a 20:50.0 for 31st place.
Sophomore John Freese’s time of 21:16.2 placed him 37th, and junior Jarret Lents and sophomore Camren Brown placed 42nd and 43rd, respectively, with times of 23:07.9 and 23:22.8.
Sophomore Kyle Dobson rounded out the Broncos times at 30:13.0 for 52nd place.
Bement
For the Bulldogs, junior Jacob Stoerger placed 20th with a time of 19:09.9, and senior Jessee Quick finished with a time of 19:41.0 for 24th.
Sophomore Kade Alumbaugh’s time of 20:50.3 was good for 32nd, and freshman Evan Fogerson placed 40th at 22:06.9.
Senior Curtis Kalk and junior Aidan Marshall placed 45th and 47th with times of 23:32 and 24:03.
“I am proud of our runners’ efforts at the LPC meet,” said Bement coach Andrew Brown. “We had several personal bests, and I was pleased with where we finished individually, considering the caliber of talent in the conference this year.”
Girls meet
For the girls’ meet Cumberland took first place with 35 points, and ALAH came in second with 45 points.
Villa Grove finished third with 64 points, and Argenta-Oreana followed in fourth with 73 points.
Bement, Okaw Valley, Tri-County and Cerro Gordo also placed runners.
ALAH placed five runners in the top 15 spots.
Sophomore Charlie Condill led ALAH with a second place finish and a time of 21:00.7.
Sophomore Alisha Frederick placed seventh with a time of 21:57.8, and sophomore Emma Edwards ran a 22:32.0 for 12th place.
Junior Sarah Rafferty followed in 13th place at 22:33.2, while senior Makenzie Brown finished the race with a time of 23:00.3.
Senior Mackenzi Bowles rounded out the ALAH’s times with a 23rd place finish at 24:58.9.
For Bement, freshman Caroline Hill and sophomore Haley Garrett placed 18th and 19th, respectively, with times of 24:16.0 and 24:32.4.
Cerro Gordo senior Hannah Hayes placed 26th with a time of 26:56.0.
The Broncos and Bement race against each other again at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bement.