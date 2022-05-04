MONTICELLO - Megan Allen and the (9-7-3) Monticello Sages fought back from a one-goal deficit to claim a conference victory over IVC.
The game didn’t start on a high note. To begin, four of Monticello’s starters were absent, requiring a heavy change in the starting lineup. Then, IVC netted the first goal of the game off of a defensive error, taking a 1-0 lead.
Yet despite a new lineup and an early deficit, the Sages were unfazed and put in the work to regain control of the game.
Allen earned a hat trick, scoring all three of Monticello’s goals. Her first came in the first half to seal a 1-1 tie. In the second half, her two goals solidified the 3-1 win.
“Megan was due for a breakout game,” said Head Coach David McDaniel. “We worked on a lot of things offensively this week, and you know with a player like Megan that she will work hard and find a way to produce. I’m proud of her.”
But McDaniel’s pride extends beyond the Sages’ leading scorer. The whole team readjusted to accommodate for the lack of four starters, and all three assists came from underclassmen: two from Leah Renne and one from Tynley Jackson.
“We had to make a lot of changes and play some girls in different positions,” McDaniel explained, “but the girls battled the whole game.”
The conference triumph was the highlight of the week after falling 1-0 to Urbana and 3-1 to St. Thomas More.
A pass from Allen to Renni Fultz produced Monticello’s only goal against STM, who captured an early lead that never wavered.
“Their first two goals were late in the first half and just really good shots from distance, putting us down 2-0 at half,” Coach McDaniel said. “We made a mistake causing their third goal, but the girls didn’t give up. Megan boxed out their goalie from picking up the ball, and Renni made a great run and shot to find the net.”
He summed up the game as a “tough loss, but a good learning opportunity.”
And learn they did. After one day of practice in between, the Sages rebounded to triumph over IVC, marking their night win of the season. Their nine regular season wins puts this year’s group of girls in second place in school history.
The Sages will play three games next week, beginning with senior night on Monday against Uni High. BCC and Springfield SE will be the last opponents before the postseason takes off with a Regional Match on Wednesday, May 11.