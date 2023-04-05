Monticello’s Megan Allen has been selected to serve on the #IHSA Student Advisory Committee! Megan, a 4-sport athlete for the Sages is also the Sophomore Class President, on Student Council, Pep Club, Spanish Club and is a member of our Lifesavers!
The Student Advisory Committee is a group of students (21 total across the state) who participate in diverse interscholastic athletics and activities. The S.A.C. promotes the sportsmanship and integrity ideals of the Illinois High School Association. They are focused on providing leadership and communication between participants, administrators, and fans of IHSA activities.