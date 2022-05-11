TOLONO – The Monticello baseball squad has earned the No. 3 seed in the Decatur (Millikin) sectional that begins next week.
MHS has the highest seed among Piatt County-area schools. Blue Ridge is a No. 8, while Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Cerro Gordo-Bement are No. 9 seeds in their respective brackets.
Class 2A brackets
The Sages take on No. 5 Westville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Tolono in the Unity regional semifinal. A win would earn MHS a berth in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, also at Tolono.
The regional winner advances to play the victor of the Eureka regional at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Millikin.
Monticello is familiar with Workman Family Baseball Field at Millikin University, where they defeated Decatur St. Teresa 9-2 on April 6.
ALAH travels to take on Pana at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 as part of the Virden regional. A win would earn them a 4:30 p.m. outing two days later against top seed Shelbyville in Virden. The winner of that semifinal advances to the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Class 1A postseason
Blue Ridge plays as the No. 8 seed in the other half of the sectional, starting competition in the Cissna Park regional against No. 6 Danville Schlarman on May 16. The winner advances to the regional semifinal at Cissna Park at 4:30 p.m. May 18. The regional final is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, also at Cissna Park.
Cerro Gordo-Bement is the No. 9 seed in the St. Thomas More sectional, and starts its postseason at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 at No. 8 Decatur Lutheran in the Mt. Pulaski regional. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Mt. Pulaski May 18 at Mt. Pulaski. That is also the site of the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday May 21.
Last week’s action
Rain held down the amount of outings for area ball teams last week.
Monticello split contests, dropping an 8-2 decision at St. Joseph-Ogden, the rebounded for a 13-3 win over Oakwood.
At SJO on May 2, Joey Sprinkle put the Sages on top in the first inning with a two-run homer. The Spartans trimmed that to 2-1 in their first at bat, tied it 2-2 in the third, went ahead 3-2 an inning later, and added three in the fifth and two in the sixth to score the victory.
Sprinkle had two hits and both RBI for the Sages. Luke Teschke struck out eight in four innings on the mound, but ended up taking the loss.
Monticello scored 10 runs in the second inning and coasted to a 13-3 win on May 4 over Oakwood.
Teschke went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored for Monticello, which picked up three more RBI from Jacob Trusner. Biniam Lienhart (four hits, one RBI, three runs), Triston Foran (two RBI, two walks, two runs) and Jack Buckalew (two RBI) also chipped in.
The Sages are set to finish their regular season with a home contest Thursday against Maroa-Forsyth, at at Mt. Zion (Millikin University) on May 13 and at Okaw Valley May 16.
ALAH (6-14) was scheduled to host Tri-County Monday, then travel to Sullivan Tuesday and Central A&M Thursday to round out the regular season.
Blue Ridge enters this week at 2-16, and finishes the regular season at home Monday versus Fisher, at Arthur-Okaw Christian on May 12, then hosts Midland the following day.
Cerro Gordo-Bement will end its regular season with road contests at Cumberland May 9 and St. Thomas More May 10, then plays at home Friday, May 13 versus Clinton.