Bement High School golf coach Kraig Rogers is familiar with his players.
I’m mean, really familiar.
As in, the only two golfers on the team are his are his sons a Zach and Luke.
And it’s a pretty good duo.
For the past two seasons, Zach has made it to the IHSA state golf tournament.
Luke has made it to sectionals the past two seasons and is looking to get over the hump this season and make a trip to state with his brother.
Zach and Luke were both first team all-Lincoln Prairie Conference players last season after their top finishes in tournament meet.
“Both had pretty good seasons last year,” Kraig said. “Our practices are a little different than most schools.”
Basically, Kraig takes his boys to practice on their own at a course near their home.
“My expectations this year are for one of them to win our conference tournament and for both to advance to the state tournament if we have one,” Kraig said. “I think each has a great chance to finish high in the regional and sectional tournaments as well.”
Though two players are not enough to field a complete a team score, Zach and Luke are still able to compete against other area players.
In Bement’s first meet against the strong teams of Sullivan and Okaw Valley, Zach shot a 48 and Luke shot a 44.