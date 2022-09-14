Biniam Lienhart | Monticello boys’ soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
• The senior striker has been a force of nature so far this season for the Sages, who are off to a 5-0 start. Just this week, Lienhart has generated three multi-goal performances. He potted two goals — including one on a penalty kick — in a 3-1 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork. He tallied another two goals in a 3-0 triumph versus Arthur Christian School. And Lienhart recorded a hat trick as Monticello fended off Uni High 4-3 in the Sages’ first win over the Illineks in 12 years.
From Lienhart:
• “Really the main reason is our defense, to be honest with you. They get the ball up to me, and usually Ben (Williamson) or Rylan (Good) or somebody like that will give me a perfect pass that pretty much goes in the goal, so I’m just there to clean up. It’s their passing and the defense that’s creating the goals. ... We needed that win (against Uni High), and I was trying to do anything to contribute to the win. I was just excited to win the game, to be honest with you. I didn’t even realize I had a hat trick at that time. ... We’re ready. We’ve been working all offseason to prepare for this. We honestly can beat any team if we play together. It’s a team effort.”
I need tickets to see ...
• a World Series. Baseball is my favorite sport. A Cubs World Series would be pretty cool.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
• “42,” the Jackie Robinson movie. That’s a good one. I watch it all the time, and it’s just a really good movie. It’s relatable, I guess.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
• to fly. I was going to go with super speed, but flying just gets you there faster.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
• Snapchat. That’s usually how I communicate. I don’t text as much.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
• loud talkers when you’re right next to them.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
• by far this year’s camp, this summer in Kentucky. It was a really cool experience with the whole team. It was a good bonding moment. We played very good competition and won a couple games, so it was nice to bond with the team.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
• when I was dribbling in the middle of the field sophomore year, and I just fell flat on my face.
Before a match ...
• I eat two PB and Js. Get some electrolytes — I tend to cramp a lot. And then our team, we go in a circle in stretch and we talk about our day. So it’s just a normal conversation. We all do that together.
After a match ...
• I eat. Definitely eat, whatever my mom is cooking.
In five years, I see myself ...
• going to law school. I want to be a lawyer when I grow up.