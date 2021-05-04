FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge High School’s softball squad ran its record to 3-1 on the season with a trio of wins last week over Decatur St. Teresa, Heritage and Okaw Valley.
The victory over Okaw Valley was an exciting ending, as the Knights walked it off in eight innings when Avery Place drove in Farrah Michaels for the win. Sydnee Evans struck out nine for Blue Ridge.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond also earned a pair of wins last week and is now 7-3 on the season.
Both ALAH (No. 5) and Blue Ridge (No. 10) are ranked in the top 10 area teams in the initial News-Gazette rankings released last week.
Results
April 27
Blue Ridge 10, Decatur St. Teresa 2. Blue Ridge provided more run support than was ultimately needed, as Sydnee Evans and Avery Place teamed up to shut down St. Teresa. Evans got the win after striking out eight and allowing just one earned run in five innings, while Place closed out the win with three strikeouts in her two innings of work. Lily Summers led the way offensively for the Knights (1-1), going 2 of 2 with three RBI, while Cassie Zimmerman knocked a two-run double and Lexi Young also doubled twice.
April 28
Blue Ridge 18, Heritage 0. Avery Place threw a four-inning shutout and drove in seven runs to lead Blue Ridge softball to an 18-0 home win against Heritage on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Place struck out nine and went 4 for 4 with two doubles to spark the Knights (2-1) against the Hawks (0-4). Ashlyn Voyles also contributed with a grand slam.
Malani Smithenry, Adena Paul and Destanee Morgan all had a hit for Heritage.
April 30
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11, Cumberland 0. The visiting Knights opened Lincoln Prairie Conference play with a resounding win in five innings. Tulsa signee Makenzie Brown led ALAH (6-3) in the pitcher’s circle by throwing a one-hit shutout and striking out 13. Charley Condill, Alisha Frederick and Brown all hit home runs for ALAH, with Condill going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three doubles. Brown went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI and Frederick went 3 for 4 with three RBI.
Blue Ridge 7, Okaw Valley 6. The host Knights won in walk-off fashion as Avery Place drove in Farrah Michaels in the bottom of the eight inning to give Blue Ridge (3-1) an LPC win. Sydnee Evans struck out nine to record the win as the Knights earned their third consecutive victory.
May 1
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Pana 5. Logan Brough‘s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-all tie, and Nik Miller added an insurance RBI hit shortly after to help the host Knights (5-4) to a nonconference win. Wyatt Romine also drove in a run for ALAH.