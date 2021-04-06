Blue Ridge and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond volleyball squads continued to roll last week with two wins apiece.
Blue Ridge ran its record to 7-1 with wins over Sangamon Valley and Argenta-Oreana, and entered the News-Gazette Top 10, entering the week as the 10th best team in the area.
ALAH is now 5-1 after defeating Arcola and Sangamon Valley.
Deland-Weldon and Cerro Gordo-Bement also netted wins.
March 29
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. ALAH got back on track with Monday’s 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Argenta-Oreana in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Alisha Frederick had eight assists, two digs and one ace for the Knights (3-1) to go with Charley Condill’s team-high four aces, two kills and two digs.
Blue Ridge 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Blue Ridge made quick work of its Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup with Sangamon Valley, dropping the Storm 25-6, 25-12. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (6-1) with with 16 assists and four aces. Nadia Beadle and Jamie Wanserski finished with six kills apiece in the sweep win. Beedle also had nine digs.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Heritage 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement won its first match after four consecutive losses to start the season with a 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Heritage. Kiley Knoll led the Hawks (0-5) with 10 digs, three kills, two aces and two blocks in the loss.
March 30
Blue Ridge 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. Blue Ridge rallied after dropping the first set to beat Argenta-Oreana 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 in LPC action. Jenna Mozingo had 25 digs for the Knights (7-1), while Gracie Shaffer put up 23 assists and Nadia Beadle put down 11 kills. Katie Bowns added three blocks and two aces on Blue Ridge’s senior night. Katy Morrison had a matchhigh 36 digs for the Bombers (2-4).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Okaw Valley 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement (2-4) extended its winning streak to two, both for the season and this week, with a 25-18, 25-13 LPC sweep of Okaw Valley.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 1. ALAH stayed unbeaten this week with a 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Alisha Frederick paced the Knights (4-1) with 16 assists, while Mackenzi Bowles had 10 kills and two digs and Michaela Powell finished with eight aces and five digs. Lizzie Budd led the Purple Riders (1-4) with 15 digs and five aces.
DeLand-Weldon 2, Uni High 1. Uni High won the first set, but seven kills from Ella Greer and seven blocks from Dani Burgstrom for the Illineks (0-6) wasn’t enough in a 13-25, 25-21, 25-22 DeLand-Weldon win in East Central Illinois Conference play.
April 1
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Mackenzi Bowles’ eight kills and Charley Condill’s seven kills paced the attack for the host Knights (5-1) during their 25-20, 25-12 Lincoln Prairie Conference success, the team’s third in a row.
Sarah Rafferty (11 assists, five aces, four digs), Michaela Powell (16 digs) and Alisha Frederick (11 assists) also pitched in for ALAH.