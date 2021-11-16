FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge High School’s volleyball squad earned not only its eighth straight regional title, but a 30th win for the season when it defeated Judah Christian in the culmination of the regional tournament at Blue Ridge two weeks ago.
Coach Evan Miles called the win “special.”
“Very special. It’s never a given to win one regional let alone eight regional titles in a row. We put ourselves in a good spot ,playing well enough into the seeding process to secure a second seed in our subsectional. The expectation to win sometimes puts a target on our back, but our girls always seem to rise to the occasion in crucial matches. I am thankful for that,” Miles said.
That put the Knights in the sectional round against a talented Windsor squad, where Blue Ridge ended its season with a fine 30-8 mark.
“Windsor had some assertive and deceptive serving that we have not really seen this year in which they made runs on us in the first set and second set after it was tied 12-12,” said the Blue Ridge coach.
Overall, he felt his experienced squad that included six seniors proved itself to be versatile during the season.
“We have multiple hitters that can score. We have an exceptional setter that puts our hitters in a good position to be successful,” Miles said.
“Our back row has stepped up through the year and has improved tremendously from the start of the season. That was a concern of mine going into the season. We have really impactful servers that gets a team out of system more often than not. Also we have a fairly veteran team with a lot of varsity experience.”
He also appreciated that his group of seniors worked hard from early summer to expect a good season.
“Our varsity came and grew together from the start of the summer through the end of the season,” said the coach, who now holds a 333-109 record as a volleyball coach at Blue Ridge.