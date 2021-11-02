FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge won its eighth-straight IHSA Regional title on its home court by defeating DeLand-Weldon, LeRoy and Champaign Judah Christian this past week.
After wins in their first two matches, the Knights were paired against Champaign Judah Christian for the Class 1A Regional championship Thursday, Oct. 28.
Lady Knight coach Evan Miles said the eighth regional is just as special as the first.
“Very special. It’s never a given to win a regional, let alone eight regional titles in a row.,” Miles said.
“The expectation to win sometimes puts a target on our back, but our girls always seem to rise to the occasion in crucial matches. I am thankful for that.”
Blue Ridge had knocked off Judah Christian in straight sets twice this season.
The Knights took care of business in the first set, winning 25-17. The Tribe rallied back and took the close second set 25-23.
Wednesday, Oct. 29, Knights, who won their 30th game of the season, battled back to take another close set at 25-22 and the regional crown.
Alexis Wike led the Knights and match with 33 digs, and Gracie Shaffer dished out 23 assists and had two blocks.
Jaclyn Pearl finished with eight kills and three aces.
“I was really pleased with our first set versus Judah. The second set we got a little complacent, unintentionally. You have to credit Judah for making some good adjustments going into the second set,” Miles said.
“I am so glad on how our varsity team persevered and came together this year.”
The road to the championship match was not easy. To earn a spot in Thursday title match, the Knights defeated LeRoy in three sets.
Blue Ridge got off to a surprising slow start, and LeRoy took advantage by winning the first set in a runaway, 25-16.
The Knights settled down and then took momentum by dominating the next two sets with identical scored of 25-11.
Shaffer led the Knights with 15 assists and 10 digs, and Pearl finished with a team high seven kills.
In the first match of the regional, Blue Ridge swept DeLand-Weldon 25-12, 25-9, Monday, Oct. 25.
The Knights improved their record to 30-7 overall and finished the season with a 6-4 Lincoln Prairie Conference record.
The No. 2-seeded Blue Ridge ended its season on Nov. 1 with a sectional semifinal loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (29-6-1) on Monday (Nov. 1).
