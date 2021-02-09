Whether coming off a good year or a bad year, coaches will tell everyone before the season starts that each year has different players and last year’s record doesn’t matter.
Those sentiments are more applicable to this season than ever before.
First, each team has about half the games scheduled than last season.
Second, without much conditioning and practice before games started, players began in mid-season but are not necessarily in mid-season shape.
Finally, the lightning-speed progression in which teams have to improve in a shortened season has made area coaches’ job even more difficult.
Cerro Gordo/Bement and Blue Ridge were two of those teams trying to kick off a season while still kicking off some rust.
Cerro Gordo
Even with a short time to create this season’s schedules, both teams played five games between the two this past week alone.
The Broncos wasted no time scheduling games to start the season.
CGB played Clinton, Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth.
The Broncos finished the week 3-1 with wins against Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton.
CGB defeated the Maroons 81-63, and knocked off the Cardinals 81-62.
Saturday, during the Warrensburg-Latham game, Jessee Quick exploded for a game-high 31 points for the Broncos.
Connor Brown followed with 22 points, which totaled 53 of the Bronco’s 81 total points.
Against Maroa-Forsyth, the Broncos lost their first game of the season 69-53.
CGB fell behind 29-13 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover
Quick lead the Broncos with 18 points, and Brown and J.D. Benson each scored nine points.
This week’s games set the Broncos’ record at 2-1.
CGB played Heritage High School Tuesday and is set to take host Blue Ridge High School Friday.
In another quick turnaround, the Broncos will play their sixth game in two weeks when they host Maroa-Forsyth Saturday.
Blue Ridge
The Knights lost their first two games of the season.
Sangamon Valley defeated Blue Ridge 47-32, and Arcola knocked of the Knights 73-27.
Against Sangamon Valley, Victor Reynolds led the Knights with nine points, and Zach Lewis added seven points.
Against Arcola, the Purple Riders jumped out to a 29-5 lead in the first quarter and expanded that to 45-12 at halftime.
Anthony Thompson paced the visiting Knights (0-1) with 12 points. Reynolds and Lewis scored a basket each.
Blue Ridge (0-2) are set to travel to Cerro Gordo High School Friday for a 7 p.m. start.