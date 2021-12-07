CERRO GORDO — A lot of hard work — along with some timely growth spurts — helped propel Cerro Gordo-Bement basketball player Connor Brown to an opening week he won’t soon forget.
The CGB senior scored 39 points in back-to-back games against Heyworth and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg to secure a tourney title for the Broncos in their season-opening turkey tournament.
“I was feeling it, yeah. The second game, I kind of figured I was close to 30, but the first game I had no idea I had 39. I thought closer to 25. When coach said I had 39, I thought he was joking,” Brown said.
The senior standout — whose height is pushing 6’6” — has grown a good 14 inches in the past four years.
“In eighth grade, I started the season 5’3 ½, then when I came here, I got a physical to enroll here, and I was 6’1”. I had a large growth spurt.”
The tournament was also a week to remember for Cerro Gordo-Bement coach Brandon Willard, whose squad has gone 5-0 to start the season after a win Thursday over Arthur Christian School, his best start in five seasons as CGB coach.
“I’ve never had a kid do that. I’ve seen good games, but to do that in back-to-back games, never,” Willard said of Brown’s 39 point outings.
After averaging 17 points a game last season, Brown is a averaging about 27 per contest through the first five games. And that includes outings of 12 and 18 points where he played only two quarters in blowout contests.
His improvement showed against Windsor, which held him to six points in a game last season Willard said better ball handling and outside shooting skills has helped Brown make a jump this year.
“He worked really hard this summer, and worked hard this fall. He worked on his shot and has an outside shot now,” said the coach.
Despite a height that would usually mean parking in the post position on most high school hoops squads, Brown plays all over the court, from guard to posting up near the bucket.
“His ball handling is drastically improved. He’s getting to the basket, he’s really slippery, really hard to guard, really shifty and long and lanky. He’s hard to guard.”
Brown also credits CGB assistant coach Jeremy Moore with his improved outside shot.
“It didn’t really improve until coach Moore saw me shoot, and said it didn’t look quite right. He helped me kind of line it up. I started setting my feet, and it looks way better than what it did. He’s really helped me a lot since he’s been here. If it wasn’t for him, it would probably be the same,” Brown said.
Putting on some muscle has allowed Brown to bang down low better this season. But his preference is to play further out from the basket.
“I love when coach puts me at guard, cause then I can just go to work. I like playing the big man position too, but I really like playing the guard — I can get out and get some space, pass it more and get more assists,” Brown said.
It has also led to all-around play that showed itself against WSS in that championship game: 39 points, but also 10 rebounds and six blocks. And for good measure, five steals on defense.
Brown upped his game by competing in a Springfield-area youth league this past summer, participating with All In Phenom.
“The Springfield kids pushed me, so it made me want to work harder and just made me develop that kind of hunger to be the best.”
And while scoring points is fun, Brown likes winning even more.
“It’s not all about me, it’s about my teammates. Even if I’m not scoring, if they have a 30-point game I’m going to cheer them on. I want to make teammates happy, and being a good teammate,” he said.
He hopes it garners enough attention for him to continue to play past high school.
“I hope a college comes calling. I want to go play basketball season,” Brown said.
One thing that may help when recruiters come calling? Brown doesn’t think his height has topped out.
“I still have growing pains,” he said.