CERRO GORDO – Connor Brown scored 40 points to lead Cerro Gordo-Bement past Hoopeston Area in a home game on Dec. 28. The win improved the Broncos record to 11-1 before the New Year’s break.
“So far I love how hard we play,” said CG-B Head Coach Brandon Willard. “We really have done a nice job defensively, only allowing about 40 points per game on average. It’s been a fun start and we hope to continue the effort moving into conference play next week.”
The Broncos ended 2021 with four straight wins.
DeLand-Weldon is still looking for its first win of the season. Competing at the Tri-County Tournament, the Eagles lost 53-30 to the host school on Dec. 28. The Eagles also lost to Chrisman, 55-21 and to Martinsville, 51-16.
The Eagles have lost all eight games so far this season.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond went 1-2 at the St. Teresa Tournament and ended 2021 with a 7-8 record.
Reggie Edmonds scored 12 points and Wyatt Hilligoss added 11 in a 54-44 loss to the host school. Hilligoss had a team-high 18 points in a 58-42 loss to Riverton. Edmonds finished with 11 points.
ALAH lost to LeRoy, 55-36 on Dec. 30 to close out the year.
The Blue Ridge Knights finished in seventh place at the Greenview Holiday Tournament and were 2-9 entering the 2022 calendar year. The Knights lost to North Fulton 68-43 on Dec. 29 and Illini Central 55-20 on Dec. 30.