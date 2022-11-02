MONTICELLO - Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn sped to this sectional’s individual girls’ title at Dodds Park during Saturday’s Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional with a time of 16:56.07.
“That’s definitely been a goal for me throughout my high school career, is to break 17 (minutes). So that was pretty crazy,” Bruhn said. “I just felt really good, and I knew I had a plan in my head of what I was going to do as soon as I got out there.”
Bruhn helped the Sages advance to state as a team.
Area boys moving on individually from the sectionals to state were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond seniors Logan Beckmier, Lyle Adcock and Jacob Adcock, Cerro Gordo/Bement junior Dylan Howell and freshman Will Fuson.
In volleyball on Oct. 25, Sierrah Downey erupted for 10 kills and 21 assists to guide 10th-seeded Monticello to a 26-24, 23-25, 25-18 upset of fifth-seeded Sullivan in Monday’s second of two quarterfinals. The Sages (15-19) also pulled in eight kills from Tavey Young and added Jobi Smith’s six kills, two blocks and three aces.
On the following night, the 10th-seeded Sages (16-19) recovered from an opening-set loss to down fourth-seeded Westville 15-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a semifinal thriller. Tavey Young led Monticello’s offense with nine kills, while Addison Schmidt registered 27 digs and Emma Hillard chipped in four blocks.
Second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (30-5) claimed its first regional championship since 2016 on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-16 win over 10th-seeded Monticello (16-20) on the Knights’ home court.
Earlier, 15 kills from Kaylee Schrock and nine kills from Charley Condill powered the second-seeded Knights (29-5) to a 25-23, 25-16 win over the seventh-seeded Bulldogs. Condill added seven digs and Karaline Vanausdoll added nine digs to cement the win for ALAH.
At the Class 1A Heyworth Regional, Blue Ridge beat DeLand-Weldon in two straight games. Phoebe Reynolds’ 16-dig, four-kill, two-ace performance powered third-seeded Blue Ridge (24-11) to a 25-18, 25-9 quarterfinal triumph over the Eagles (5-17). Gracie Shaffer chipped in 14 digs, 10 assists and four kills for the Knights.
Reigning Class 1A volleyball state champion St. Thomas More is accustomed to earning postseason hardware.
The second-seeded and reigning Class 1A state champion St. Thomas More Sabers claimed their sixth consecutive regional championship, in a 25-20, 25-18 decision against third-seeded Blue Ridge.
The Sabers (29-7) controlled the match versus the Knights (25-12) on the strength of 11 kills from Shannon Monahan and 21 kills from Julia Johnson.
Blue Ridge’s offense was paced by Alexis Wike and Phoebe Reynolds as they combined for 10 kills, while Gracie Shaffer chipped in a double-double in 11 digs and 11 assists.
The Sabers’ win ended the Knights’ streak of regional titles at eight.
“Blue Ridge is very well-coached,” Hook said. “They were very scrappy. A lot of balls we’d hit, they’d get up. They’re very good at trying to get the ball. They played great defense.”