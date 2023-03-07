MONTICELLO – It didn’t take long for Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn to decide on where she wanted to go to college.
“My family has season tickets to Illinois basketball, and we love the University of Illinois,” she said. “I’m super excited about the next chapter of my life. The University of Illinois has a lot to offer me and I am really excited to learn from the coaches there and experience life at the collegiate level.”
Bruhn signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the U of I last month.
Mabry will be joining Coach Sarah Haveman’s team, who has been a coach of the men’s and women’s cross country teams since 2017.
In her first season as head coach, she led the women’s cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional, a 20 spot jump from the team’s 24th-place finish the year before and the best finish for the team at the regional since 2009.
“It took a little bit of thought, but eventually, it came down to what felt right for me and this was it,” Bruhn added. “It’s close to home and that is something I wanted.”
Mabry will graduate from Monticello High School as the most decorated female runner in school history. Over her four years of high school, Mabry was an integral part of the cross country program that won two regional championships, two sectional championships and an IHSA state runner-up trophy in 2019. As an individual, Mabry was a 3x regional champion, a 4x sectional medalist with one
championship, a 3x all state runner with finishes in 13th, 9th and her state championship this past fall. Mabry was a 4x recipient of the team most valuable runner, 4x first team Illini Prairie Conference. Mabry holds multiple records at various courses and has the school record for Best Times at Detweiller Park. She was a 2x News Gazette Runner of the Year.
“Most importantly, Mabry is also ranked 12th in her class with a 3.98 GPA, an Illinois State Scholar, two-year member of the National Honor Society and earned High Honor Roll and Scholar Athlete all seven semesters she was eligible,” said Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan. Mabry has also served four years on student council and four years as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader. Mabry has had leadership roles on the Pep Club and Spanish Club, a four-year member of the
Marching Band and currently serves as the FFA President.”
“Mabry has become well known as a runner,” said her high school coach, Dave Remmert. “She set and reset her own records multiple times over her storied career at Monticello HS. She is the most decorated runner to ever come through these halls. Most don’t understand the amount of work she put in to arrive at where she is now, but quite an evolution took place, not over one season or over one year, but over her career. She had enormous talent as a freshman, but struggled in races late. To arrive at where she did, she had to overcome personal battles of confidence and she had to train her body and her mind over a four-year process.”
Cross country takes unusual discipline and commitment he added.
“Mabry not only accomplished these goals, but over the years developed into a young woman of distinction, as a teammate, as a student, as a mentor, and friend. She represented her team, her family, her school and her community especially well. She is quite an exemplary person who also just happens to be a great runner. Seeing her push the pace over the last mile, finishing in a downpour, sorta served as it’s own metaphor: come what may, she will not be held back. We will all be cheering for her as she attends the University of Illinois.”
Mabry is the daughter of Derrick and Lynne Bruhn. She plans on majoring in animal science.