MONTICELLO – Jack Buckalew followed up last week’s no-hitter with a two-hit complete game road win to propel Monticello’s baseball squad to a convincing 12-1 conference win over Bloomington Central Catholic on April 28.
The Sages (15-6) staked Buckalew to a two run lead in the first inning, and expanded that to 9-1 with a seven-run third. Two more in the fourth and one in the fifth ended the game two innings early.
The MHS hurler struck out four and walked one, giving up just a single earned run.
Biniam Lienhart, Triston Foran and Luke Teschke banged out two hits apiece for the Sages, with Foran driving in two runs. One of Teschke’s hits was a double.
Monticello took advantage of five errors by BCC in the Illini Prairie Conference matchup.
The win put the Sages back on track after suffering a narrow 5-4 win at Tri-Valley a day earlier. MHS went up 3-1 on a two-run home run by Jacob Trusner in the fifth inning, but the Vikings responded with four of their own in bottom half of the frame to take back the lead.
Monticello scored one in the sixth to come within a run, but Tri-Valley held on to gain some revenge for a loss to the Sages earlier in the season.
Joey Sprinkle took the loss on the mound despite giving up just two runs in four innings of work.
Lienhart added two hits and a run scored for the Sages.
Monticello also earned a 6-5 win over Prairie Central on April 25. Three runs in the sixth inning helped MHS take the lead and hang on the for the IPC win.
Thomas Swartz and Trusner had two hits each, while Lienhart scored a pair for the Sages.
It’s a conference-heavy week for the Sages, who were set to travel to St. Joseph-Ogden Monday before returning home to take on Tuscola Wednesday (May 4) and Rantoul Thursday (May 5). A non-conference road contest at Warrensburg-Latham is on the schedule May 6.
ALAH wins a pair
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond recorded two wins last week to up its record to 6-12 on the season.
On Monday, April 25, Casey Benedict went 4⅓ scoreless innings, allowing four hits and fanning three, while also posting an RBI and a run, leading ALAH to a 15-3 win over Heritage.
Dalton Vanausdoll homered and doubled for two RBI and scored three runs while adding three stolen bases. Clay Seal hit a two-run home run and Quentin Day singled twice and scored three runs. Braden Kauffman singled, scored twice and stole a base, while Hunter Grant hit a two-run single and scored a run.
The Knights beat Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-13) on April 28 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference outing.
Vamausdoll hit a solo home run in the 10-0 win for ALAH, while Kauffman took the win on the mound.
Hunter Grant also had two hits for the Knights.
ALAH hosts Tri-County on May 9, then travels to Sullivan for a non-conference game May 10.
Blue Ridge
A 15-0 win over Heritage April 27 gave Blue Ridge its first LPC win and its second victory of the season.
Ben Wallace paced the Knights on the mound and at the plate, throwing a one-hitter in four innings and hitting a two-RBI double. Blue Ridge jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first, then coasted to the win over the Hawks (1-8).
The Knights were scheduled to host Argenta-Oreana on Monday, then travel to Ridgeview Tuesday. The squad is then scheduled to return home May 9 for another non-conference contest versus Fisher.
Cerro Gordo-Bement
The Broncos also played Tri-County on April 25, taking a 4-0 loss, and also was on the short end of a 12-2 decision April 29 to Decatur Lutheran.
CGB is scheduled to host Blue Ridge Wednesday at Bement, then travels to LeRoy May 5 and Cumberland May 9.