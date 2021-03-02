BEMENT – Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball team finished last week 2-2.
The Broncos split a pair of Lincoln Prairie Conference games and a pair of non-conference games.
Cerro Gordo/Bement defeated Argenta-Oreana Monday, Feb. 22, and Fisher Tuesday, Feb. 23, but lost to Arcola Friday and Windsor Saturday.
At home Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Broncos knocked off Fisher 90-74 in CGB’s fourth straight win.
Cerro Gordo/Bement had two players, and nearly three, who scored 20 or more points and four in double digits.
JD Benson scored a team-high 25 points, and Connor Brown netted 20 points.
Jessee Quick contributed 17 points and Colin Warren hit double digits with 13 points.
To get to the four-game win streak, the Broncos defeated Argenta-Oreana 68-37 Monday, Feb. 22.
This game, Brown scored more than 20 point with a team-high 22.
JD Benson hit double-digit scoring with 12 points.
Against Arcola Friday night at Bement, the Broncos headed into the second quarter tied, but the Purple Riders went on a 14-2 run that last into the third quarter to put CGB behind.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos cut the lead to 36-30 but could not get closer in the 50-40 loss.
Saturday, the Broncos lost a non-conference game on the road to Windsor 59-41.
Cerro Gordo/Bement packed a lot of games into a shortened season but is already coming down to its final week of action.
Tuesday, the Broncos traveled to Cumberland (stats on that game next week) and is set to host Lutheran School Association at Cerro Gordo High School Thursday, Mar. 04.
Friday, CGB is set to travel to Bethany to battle Okaw Valley, and then host St. Teresa Monday.
Tuesday, the Broncos take the road again to take on Sullivan.
The Broncos’ last two games of the season are set for Friday Mar. 12 at Shelbyville and Saturday, Mar. 13, against Tuscola at home.
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball team lost two games this past week.
The Knights lost to Villa Grove/Heritage 74-29 and Decatur Lutheran 67-30.
Against Villa Grove/Heritage, Blue Ridge fell behind 25-4 in the first quarter and could not recover.
For the Knights, junior Victor Reynolds scored 11 points, and junior Wyatt Cole netted five points.