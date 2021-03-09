Cerro Gordo and DeLand-Weldon seventh grade volleyball teams both advanced to their IESA regional finals last night (March 8).
Cerro Gordo, the top-seed in the regional they are hosting, beat Blue Ridge 25-13, 25-7 to advance to the finals, where they play the winner of the Decatur Holy Family/Argenta-Oreana match at Cerro Gordo Middle School on Thursday. A live stream at 4 p.m. can be found for NFHS subscribers at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/cerro-gordo-high-school-cerro-gordo-il/gamdbf495f326.
The DeLand-Weldon seventh grade volleyball team remained undefeated Monday with a 25-20, 12-25, 25-16 win in regional action against Decatur Our Lady of Lourdes. The second-seeded D-W club faces top-seeded Decatur Lutheran in the regional final Thursday at Lutheran School Association in Decatur. The match will be live streamed at 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/480640089628556.
Arthur won its first match and plays in semifinal action at 4 p.m. today against Moulton Middle School. A live stream is available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrVNdbrlLOYO8mtoN2r30kg.
Monticello starts its regional play against Meridian at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). A live stream can be found at https://vimeo.com/event/753061.