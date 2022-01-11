14-2 Broncos travel to Tri-County tonight
CERRO GORDO – Connor Brown continued the strong start to his senior season with a 39-point performance in a 59-40 win for Cerro Gordo-Bement over Sullivan on Jan. 3. Tyson Moore added 12 points.
The five-game win streak came to an end in a 52-45 loss to Okaw Valley on Jan. 4. Moore had 18 points and Brown finished with 17. But, the Broncos rebounded with a 66-25 win over Argenta-Oreana on Jan. 7. Brown led all scorers with 19 points. Moore added 12 points. Jarret Lents added 10 and Colin Warren finished with eight points.
The Broncos received votes in the first Associated Press IHSA basketball poll of 2022. CG-B was ranked 11th.
The win over Argenta-Oreana improved the Bronco’s record to 13-2. It improved to 14-2 with a 71-58 win over Central A & M on Jan. 8. Brown had 38 points in the win.
The Blue Ridge Knights fell 56-19 to Arcola on Jan. 4, falling to 2-12 on the season. It was the opening game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference season.
“We enter the second half of the season with many players quarantined due to COVID-19 and/or injured and we have only seven players active,” said Head Coach, Colten Reeves, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.
That means the Knights will be coached by Assistant Coach Hunter Green until January 17. In Green’s first appearance as coach, the Knights lost 65-20 with the depleted squad. The loss dropped the Knights to 0-2 in the conference and 2-13 overall. Zach Lewis had 10 points to lead the Knights.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights beat/lost to North Clay on Jan. 8 to reach the .500 mark at 8-8.
Against Heritage on Jan.7, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights outscored the Hawks 18-7 in the first quarter, but were trailing 27-25 at halftime. The Knights finished strong in the fourth quarter, coming from behind and outscoring Heritage 19-11 in the final quarter for the 51-44 victory.
A Jan. 8 game against North Clay was cancelled due to the weather.
DeLand-Weldon is still looking for its first win of the year and fell to 0-9 with a 60-17 loss to Lowpoint-Washburn on Jan. 4.