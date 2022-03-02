CERRO GORDO – The season for the Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos came to an end Feb. 25 with a two-point loss in the regional championship game at Decatur St. Teresa.
The Broncos had advanced to the championship game with an 80-70 win over Argenta-Oreana in the regional semi-finals on Feb. 23. Senior forward Connor Brown led the way with a game-high 40 points. Of those, 37 came in the first three quarters.
Tyson Moore (11 points) and Konnor Waterhouse (nine points) complimented Brown’s big night for CG-B which led by only one point at the half, 38-37.
But the third-seeded Bulldogs, playing on their home court, shut down Brown, who scored 15 points. The Broncos led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and had a 26-21 lead at the half. But early in the fourth, the Bulldogs took a seven-point lead and a final comeback rally by CG-B fell short.
Jariah Adamson knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Broncos.
The Broncos ended the season with a 27-7 record.