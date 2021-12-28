CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos improved to 10-1 with a 56-28 win over Fisher on Dec. 21.
Connor Brown outscored the Bunnies by himself, exploding for 30 points during the victory. In doing so, he surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
It was the third win in a row for the Broncos.
“It was a great first third of the season,” said CG-B Coach Brandon Willard. “We have been able to win some games, yet take note of the things we need to work on. We have been working hard in practice to correct those. We look forward to the next part of the season.”
The Blue Ridge Knights continue to struggle with COVID-19 related issues, and fell to 2-8 with a pair of losses.
Zach Lewis had 14 points and Isaac Price had eight in a 70-32 loss to Armstrong on Dec. 20. Against Clinton two days later, the Knights dropped a 69-18 decision.
Blue Ridge Coach Colton Reeves attended Clinton schools up until his senior year.
“It is a great experience for me to coach where my playing career began and where I currently live,” he said.
Reeves is hopeful injuries from key players and COVID-19 issues get resolved during the holiday break.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights improved to 6-5 with a 60-31 win over Hartsburg-Emden Dec. 22 at the Decatur St. Teresa Christmas Tournament. In the opening game of the tournament, the Knights fell to Mount Pulaski, 58-37. Wyatt Hilligoss and Jayce Parsons each finished with 10 points to lead ALAH.