The Cerro Gordo-Bement boys basketball squad is off to a good start, winning two contests last week to run its season mark to 4-1, 2-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference.
The Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball team picked up two wins this past week.
The Broncos knocked off Blue Ridge Friday and Villa Grove/Heritage last Tuesday.
Friday at home, Cerro Gordo/Bement rolled over Blue Ridge 82-19.
Cerro Gordo/Bement jumped out early, including a 56-7 halftime led, and never looked back.
Three Broncos finished in double digit scoring.
For the Broncos, Jessee Quick led with a game-high 22 points.
Connor Brown contributed 15 points, and Jarrett Lents finished with 12.
JD Benson scored nine points.
For the (0-4) Knights, Anthony Thompson dropped seven points to lead Blue Ridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 9, the game against Villa Grove/Heritage was closer, especially in the first half,
The Broncos lead 19-11 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils narrowed the deficit to 30-25 at the half.
Cerro Gordo/Bement extended the lead to double digits in the third quarter by outscoring the Blue Devils 18-13 for a 48-38 lead.
The Broncos doubled up Villa Grove/Heritage in the fourth quarter 8-4 for the 56-42 win.
For Cerro Gordo/Bement, Connor Brown scored a game-high 29 points.
Quick hit double digits with 10 points.
The Bronco’s schedule is packed for the next week, starting with three home games.
Cerro Gordo/Bement is scheduled to host Mt. Zion High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m. and then host Sangamon Valley High School Friday 7:15 p.m.
The next afternoon, Saturday, the Broncos are scheduled to hose Tri-County High School at 2:15 p.m.
After taking Sunday off, Cerro Gordo/Bement is scheduled to travel to Argenta to take on Argenta-Oreana at 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23, Cerro Gordo/Bement will take on Fisher High School for another home game, but this one will be at Bement for a 7:15 p.m. start.
Last Tuesday, Blue Ridge boys’ basketball team took on the Okaw Valley Timberwolves in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game.
Okaw Valley jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in the eventual 62-16 win.
Every Okaw Valley player scored at least one basket. Senior Eli Hagerman dropped a game-high 15 points, including nine points in the first quarter to lead Okaw Valley.
For Blue Ridge, senior guard Tyler Nichols led the Knights (0-4) with seven points.
Blue Ridge also lost to Cerro Gordo/Bement Friday.