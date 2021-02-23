CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball team dropped a tough game to a much larger school Wednesday but battled back later in the week to win two Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups.
“This was a good week for us,” said Cerro Gordo/Bement boy’s basketball coach Brandon Willard. “Fought hard against Mount Zion on Wednesday but lost by four. Two good conferences wins for us Friday and Saturday.”
Friday’s game against Sangamon Valley did not start out as the Broncos expected.
The Storm came out strong, scoring the first five points and taking a 14-5 lead with 2:06 in the first quarter.
From there, the Broncos battled back with two long three-pointers to cut the lead to 14-11 with 5.3 second left in the first quarter.
With 4:57 left in the second quarter, CGB made a three pointer to take the first lead of the game, 20-18, and force the Storm to call a timeout.
The Broncos did not give up the lead the rest of the game.
With about a minute left in the second quarter and a 26-20 lead, the Broncos went on a run in the third quarter to take over the game.
CGB went on a 15-0 run into. It wasn’t until 3:31 left in the third period that Sangamon Valley answered with a basket to set the score at 41-22.
The Broncos then held the Storm to only six more points the rest of the game for a final score of 62-28.
For CGB, JD Benson scored a team-high 17 points, and Zach Rogers finished with 12 points. The Broncos had 11 players score in the game.
Saturday afternoon, the Broncos picked up another LPC win in closer game against Tri-County.
The first quarter was back-and-forth and ended in an 11-11 tie.
In the second quarter, the Broncos took as much as a five-point lead, but the Titans battled back each time.
With about five minutes left in the second quater, though, Tri-County cut the lead to 21-19.
From there, the Broncos went on an 8-2 run before the half.
In the third quarter, CGB maintained 6-8 point lead until about 5:30 left went the Broncos started a 10-0 run to extend the lead.
With a 34-28 lead, the Broncos scored ten points straight until the Titans with around three minutes to play in the game.
Though Tri-County did get within four points with 4:20 left to play, but CGB held on for the 61-52 win.
Three Broncos finished in double digits.
Connor Brown scored a team-high 19 points, and Jessee Quick finished with thirteen.
Zach Rogers followed with 11 points.
The only loss this week came against the much larger school of Mt. Zion 49-45 last Tuesday.
Quick and Brown each scored 17 points.
The win improved the Broncos record to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the LPC.
“Feels really good to be 4-0 in conference play,” Willard said. “This week we had so many guys step up at different times. We had 11 players score on Friday. We had JD Benson and Zach Rogers lead in scoring Friday. And Connor Brown and Jessee Quick lead the way on Friday. So it’s a nice feeling as a coach to have so many guys that can be counted on.”
The Broncos played Argenta-Oreana and Fisher High School Tuesday (stats on those game next week).
CGB are scheduled to take on Arcola Friday at Bement, and then travel to Windsor on Saturday and Cumberland on Tuesday.