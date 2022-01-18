CERRO GORDO — Cerro Gordo-Bement continued its strong start to the season, splitting a pair of games to improve 15-3 on the season.
Connor Brown scored 29 points in a 58-34 win over Tri-County on Jan. 11. Tyson Moore added 15.
CG-B added a game against larger school-Taylorville on Jan. 15 to replace a Jan. 14 game against Chrisman.. The visiting Broncos saw their win streak end at three games with a 68-30 loss.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Broncos split a pair of games and continue to hover around the .500 mark. Wyatt Hilligoss scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 56-21 win over Blue Ridge on Jan. 11. Quentin Day had 14 points, five steals and four assists and Jayce Parsons added 11 points.
Day led all scorers with 25 points and seven assists in a 71-61 loss to Decatur Lutheran on Jan. 14. He also gathered in six rebounds. Hilligoss added 18 points. both Trey Wardrip and Parsons finished with seven points
Blue Ridge Sophomore Zach Lewis scored 20 points in a 57-49Bwin on the road over Heritage Villa Grove on Jan. 14. Classmate Ty Meeker finished with 10 points. All eight active players for the Knights scored in what Coach Colten Reeves called a “great team effort” to break a 10-game losing streak.
It was Reeves’ return to the bench after missing a week-and-a-half with COVID-19 and avenged a 46-28 loss to Heritage in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament in November.
“We were short five players including both senior captains, Wyatt Cole and Ben Wallace (two to injury, three to COVID-19)” Reeves said.. Sophomore Zach Lewis stepped up big for the Knights with 20 points, followed by Sophomore Ty Meeker with 10 points.
With the performance by the two sophomores, Blue Ridge improved to 3-14 and 1-3 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, and Reeves said he is encouraged for the future of the program.
“Our freshman and sophomore players are showing great improvement and promise for the future of the program,” he said. “We are seeing growth in the rebuilding of the Knights program, and are very excited for the future. All players are buying in on the culture change, and are working very hard to help change the direction of the program.”