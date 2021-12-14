CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos took second place at the Macon County Tournament last week.
The Broncos started the tournament Dec. 7 with a 68-42 win over Tri City Sangamon Valley. They advanced to the championship game with a 67-66 overtime win over Meridian on Dec. 9. And the following night, CG-B dropped the championship game to Warrensburg-Latham, 56-38.
It was the first loss of the year for the Broncos, who were the no. 3 seed in the tournament and are now 7-1.
“We are off to a good start,” said CGB Coach Brandon Willard. “I didn’t expect this type of start record-wise, but I did know we were capable of playing really hard and competing in every game, which is what we have done and I hope we can continue to do, regardless of winning the game. The guys are enjoying playing well, not taking anything for granted, just having fun playing basketball with each other.”
Tyson Moore led the Broncos with 26 points against Tri City/Sangamon Valley, while Connor Brown added 25.
In the semi-final win, Brown led all scorers with 36 points and Moore added 11. Jarrett Lents also had 11 points.
In the championship game, Brown scored 25 points.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights went 1-2 last week and are now 5-3 on the season.
The Knights dropped an 85-38 decision to Tuscola on Dec. 7, despite Reggie Edmonds 16 points, which included four three-pointers. Quentin Day and Jayce Parsons added seven and six points, respectively.
Day had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-42 win over Arthur Okaw Christian on Dec. 10. But, ALAH fell to Paris on Dec., 11, 53-44. Day led ALAH with 14 points.
Still battling COVID-19 issues and early-season injuries, the Blue Ridge Knights fell to 1-6 with a 61-25 loss to Urbana University High School on Dec. 7. A Dec. 10 game against Fisher was cancelled due to so many players being out sick and/or quarantined, said Coach Colton Reeves.