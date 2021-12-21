CERRO GORDO — Cerro Gordo-Bement improved to 7-7 for the 2021-22 season with a 59-9 win over DeLand-Weldon on Dec. 17 and Coach Andrew Buhr likes what he sees so far.
Jazzi Hicks led all scorers with 29 points. Haley Garret added 10 points and Reese Brunner added eight to lead the Broncos.
On Dec. 13, the Broncos ended a three-game win streak with a 62-31 loss to Tri-County, despite 10 points from Garrett.
In a 51-44 loss to Clinton on the following night, Jazzi Hicks led the Broncos with 12 points. Haylei Smith had three three-pointers to finish with nine points and Garrett added eight.
“The program is headed in the right direction,” said Buhr. “We recently had a strong showing where we won five of six games in a seven-day time frame. Even though we lost, we played some good basketball against an 11-2 Clinton team. I think our girls are proving to themselves that when we battle on each and every possession, that we can compete with anybody on our schedule.”
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights bounced back from their first defeat of the season on Dec. 11, to knock off Monticello 51-29 on Dec. 13. Claire Seal’s 16 points paced the ALAH offense to go with Kailee Otto’s 13 points and six steals, Charley Condill’s six points and 11 rebounds and Alexa Miller’s five points, eight assists, and seven steals.
On Dec. 18 against St. Anthony, the Knights pulled away with a 21-point third quarter, and cruised to a 54-37 win. Alexa Miller and Shaylie Miller led with 16 points each. Mallory Nichols added seven while Condill and Seal each added six. Condill also had 13 rebounds and Seal collected 11 boards.
The win gave the Knights an 11-1 record.
The Blue Ridge Knights dropped four games during the week. Against Armstrong on Dec. 13, Chelsea Lyle had 14 points and Paige Browning had six to pace the offense in a 60-20 loss. Against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Dec. 16, the Knights lost 44-15. Lyle, Browning, and Tatem Madden each scored four points for the Knights.
At the Macon Holiday Tournament, the Knights only dressed seven players due to illnesses and Covid issues. Mount Pulaski earned a 51-4 win in the opening game on Dec. 18. Later that same day, LeRoy earned a 43-11 win over the Knights. The loss dropped the Knights to 1-12.
The DeLand-Weldon Eagles fell to 0-4 with the loss to CGB.