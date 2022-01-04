CERRO GORDO – Cerro Gordo/Bement captured the championship of the St. Thomas More Christmas Tournament with three wins, including a 49-10 over Fisher in the title game on Dec. 29.
Jazzi Hicks doubled up Fisher’s score on her own, scoring 20 in the championship game. Haley Garrett added 10 points.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 10-8.
CG-B also posted a 53-14 win over Grace Christian Academy and a 53-27 victory over the host school. Against St. Thomas More, Garrett led all scorers with 16 points and Hicks added 14, with Reese Brunner added nine. Against GCA, Garrett again led all scorers with 16 points and Hicks again added 14. Haylei Simpson and Skye Tieman each added seven points.
“So far during the first half of the season, as anticipated, there have been some growing pains, but our team is competing well and continuing to improve,” said Head Coach Andrew Buhr. “One of our goals was to be above .500 before the start of the new year as well, and we did that.”