CERRO GORDO — The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos went 4-0 to win their own tournament last week, which featured 10 teams. The Broncos started the season with a 70-55 win over LeRoy at the tournament.
Connor Brown exploded for CGB on offense. He scored 23 points in the season-opener. Brown then added 18 points in the win over Blue Ridge and had a team-high 39 points in a 70-65 victory over Heyworth at the tournament on Nov. 26.
He followed that up with another 39-point performance in a 65-60 win over Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in the championship game.
“I’ve learned how much fun small school basketball can be when a team plays their butts off,” said Broncos Coach Brandon Willard. “I thought we played really hard which makes coaching easy.”
Blue Ridge opens season
The coronavirus pandemic is still causing issues with the Blue Ridge Knights boys basketball team which started the season with four straight losses at the Cerro Gordo Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Knights went for a week without practicing before opening the season with a 68-28 loss to Heyworth in Cerro Gordo on Nov. 23.
“We haven’t had a chance to practice any offense, or defense,” said Head Coach Colton Reeves.
Three players fighting for a starting spot will be out until Dec. 3.
“Having those three out hurts,” Reeves said. “They were fighting for that fifth starting spot and the other two would be coming off the bench for a lot of minutes.”
At the Cerro Gordo tournament, the Knights also lost 56-44 to University High Urbana and 67-28 to the host school on Nov. 26. The Knights also lost 46-28 to Heritage at the tournament on Nov. 27. Wyatt Cole scored nine points to lead the Knights.
The Knights were winless in their last two seasons and the COVID-forced quarantines and some injuries have caused issues to start the season.
“Once we get everyone back and caught up on missed practices, I believe we will be in a good place,” he added. “I have seen a lot of good things but obviously a lot of negative things that will get worked out with practices and returns. I am looking forward to a successful season in terms of turnaround from the previous two seasons.”
ALAH, D-W scores
Four different players hit double figures scoring for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in a season-opening 68-46 win over Sullivan. Reggie Edmonds led the way with 17 points and was backed up by Wyatt Hilligoss’ 13 points. Kaden Feagin and Jayce Parsons each added 12 points. Feagin added seven steals and seven rebounds.
The DeLand-Weldon Eagles opened the season with a 50-31 loss to Donovan on Nov. 26.
The Cerro Gordo-Bement High School boys’ basketball team, seen here with coaches and cheerleaders, won the tournament they hosted last week to start the season.