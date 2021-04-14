BEMENT – A persistent Cerro Gordo-Bement football squad nearly pulled off a late win against Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Argenta-Oreana Friday in action at Bement, but ended up on the short end of a 34-30 score in Friday night action.
The game was played at Bement as part of the school’s homecoming activities.
After posting a 22-20 lead by halftime, CGB (1-3) found itself down 34-22 with nine minutes left and the Bombers with the ball. But a rugged defense forced a fumble, recovered it, and scored a minute later on an athletic run by tailback Cody Layfield. The Bronco junior rushed to the right, leaped over a Bomber defender and broke additional tackles en route to a 37-yard touchdown.
A two-point conversion cut the lead to 34-30.
“That was probably one of the best running back performances I have seen from a CGB running back in several years,” Bronco coach Nick Walker said of Layfield’s outing.
“He is a special player that I feel has gotten better every week. Last night (Friday) was no exception.”
Layfield led the offense with 191 yards rushing on 24 carries and three scores, including one on an 88-yard kickoff return in the first half.
Argenta-Oreana (2-1) took possession with 6:02 left in the contest, but fumbled it away for the second straight drive. It looked like CGB had taken the lead a short time later with long TD pass with about 5:50 remaining, but a penalty called it back.
The Bombers took possession on downs with 1:27 left and kept the ball for the win.
“We are still a young team in my eyes. We only graduate five seniors, and we have to learn to understand that we can play with anyone, and when we get the chance to put a game away, that is what we need to do. It has been a fun year so far, and we are going to continue to work our butts off and finish it strong,” Walker said.
Connor Durham scored all five Argenta-Oreana touchdowns, all on rushes. Four of those were from one yard out, the other on a 12-yard scramble.
The contest featured a tie and a couple of lead changes in an offensive-minded first half that saw 42 points scored.
CGB toook the opening drive 61 yards in just two plays, culminating in a 47-yard touchdown run from Layfield.
A-O countered with a score of its own, a more sustained one that took eight plays and covered 57 yards, all on the ground. A 15-yard TD run tied the score at 6-6.
The Broncos responded with a 13-play, 89-yard effort. Quarterback Colin Warren snuck it in from a yard out, and a two-point conversion gave CBG a 14-6 margin.
In the second quarter, Argenta-Oreana snagged an interception and used a short field to cover 30 yards quickly, and a one-yard TD to cut the margin to 14-13.
A-O recovered a fumble on the next Bronco drive and another short touchdown run gave A-O a 20-14 margin.
But CGB struck quickly behind the speedy legs of Layfield, who returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for his second of three scores in the game and a 22-20 halftime lead for the Broncos.
The second half was all Bombers until the final six minutes. A-O scored on rushes in the third and early fourth quarters to go up 34-20, before CGB’s late-game heroics came up just short.
“I like that we didn’t give up. I am really liking the way our offense is playing,” added the CGB coach.
Warren completed five of 12 passes for 63 yards and also had a rushing touchdown.
Sam Dalton led CGB receivers with 23 yards, while Garrett Daniels netted 20, Connor Brown 13 and Layfield 7.
On defense, Warren and Dalton totaled nine tackles and a fumble recovery each, while Daniels had eight tackles, including four solo ones. Tyler Cullison also had four solo tackles.
Dalton, Daniels and Xander Hutchraft also registered tackles for loss.
What’s next?
The Broncos host travel to Arcola (2-1) for this Friday’s gridiron contest, then return home to Cerro Gordo on April 23 to wrap up its season against Cumberland. Game times are at 7 p.m.