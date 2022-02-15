CERRO GORDO – With a 60-18 victory over Blue Ridge on Feb. 11, Cerro Gordo-Bement won its fifth straight game to improve to 23-5. The Broncos will enter the Class 1A St. Teresa Regional as the number one seed and will face sixteenth-seeded Decatur Christian in the first round of the state tournament on Feb. 19.
Connor Brown, one of four seniors on the squad, led the Broncos in scoring with 18 points.
On Feb. 7, the Broncos beat University High of Urbana 77-66. Brown led all scorers with 34 points. Tyson Moore added 18 points.
In a 70-28 lopsided win over Heritage Villa Grove on Feb. 8, Brown had 16 points, Moore added 13 and Colin Warren, another senior, had 11 points.
Brown also led all scorers in a 72-55 win over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Feb. 10. The senior had 26 points while Moore added 24.
CG-B Head Coach Brandon Willard credits all four seniors for the success of the regular season.
“Colin, Jarrett (Lents), Connor and Jeff (Gower) have all had a great year,” he said. “Each one of them brings something to the team that is going to be very difficult to replace. They are great leaders to the younger guys and have modeled the type of players that we expect at CG-B.”
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights dropped a 39-38 heartbreaker to Tri-County Shiloh on Feb. 8. Wyatt Hilligoss had 17 points and Quentin Day and Trey Wardrip had nine points each.
ALAH (13-13) earned the No. 9 seed in the IHSA Regionals they will host. The Knights will face eleventh-seeded Shelbyville on Feb. 19.
Blue Ridge, which has struggled with COVID-19 and injury issues the entire year, fell to 3-20 with the loss to CG-B. The Knights also dropped a 62-18 decision to Okaw Valley on Feb. 8 and fell 56-26 to Fisher on Feb.12 to fall to 3-21 on the year.
The Knights will be the No.14 seed in the St. Teresa Regional and will face sixth-seeded Mount Pulaski on Feb. 19.
Deland-Weldon earned the No. 15 seed in the same regional and will face St. Teresa, the No. 3 seed on Feb. 19.
Kaden Weisman scored a game-high 19 points in a 73-35 loss to Judah Christian on Feb. 8.
The Eagles lost 66-34 to Judah Christian in the first round of the East Central Illinois Conference Tournament on Feb.12.