FAIRBURY — Monticello High School boys basketball coach Kevin Roy will go for his 300th career win at MHS tonight when the Sages travel to Fairbury to take on Prairie Central.
It won't be an easy task for the 20-2 Sages, as the Hawks are off to a 16-4 start of their own, 3-1 in the Illini Prairie Conference. MHS is 4-0 in conference play.
Roy has been head coach at Monticello since 2006, and has gone 299-130 since that time, which is already the third most wins for a Sage boys' basketball coach, behind only Bob Trimble (383-201) and Tom Young (336-157).
Roy won his 100th game against Tuscola on Jan. 17, 2012 and his 200th on Feb. 17, 2017 versus St. Joseph-Ogden.
Last week
Two wins in three outings has set up the Monticello High School boys basketball team with a 20-2 record entering a week of conference action.
After relatively easy wins over Olympia (69-15) and PBL (59-43), the Sages came up short against a 15-5 Meridian squad that came to the Sievers Center and handed MHS A 67-56 loss.
At Olympia on Jan. 18, Monticello blew open a close game with a 26-6 third quarter. Clinging to a 31-26 lead at the half, the Sages earned a 57-32 margin going into the final quarter, then coasted to the 69-41 victory.
Ben Cresap was the hot shooter for MHS, hitting nine of 12 shots — two of three from three-point territory — to lead the squad with 22 points. He also had a team-high six rebounds and four steals.
Backcourt teammate Dylan Ginalick chipped in with 17 points on six of eight shooting, and grabbed four rebounds.
As a team, the Sages shot 57.1 percent from the field.
Also hitting double figures was center Joey Sprinkle with 11 points.
Drew Sheppard chipped in four rebounds off the bench, with Will Ross adding three assists. Tanner Buhnerkemper had three steals.
MHS started off slow in a home contest Jan. 21 against conference rival PBL. Monticello found itself down 11-5 early and 23-21 at the half. The Sages outscored the Panthers 38-20 in the second half for a 59-43 win.
Sprinkle led the Sages with 16 points and five rebounds, both team highs. Trevor Fox chipped in with 14 points and a team-high seven assists.
Cresap also had 12 points and four steals, while Buehnerkemper had nine points and four rebounds.
The following night, also at the Sievers Center, MHS had one of its worst shooting nights of the season, hitting just 39.6 percent of its shots from the field and falling to Meridian 67-56.
Monticello was down by just two entering the final quarter, but Meridian outscored them 29-20 to take the 11-point win.
Leading MHS were Cresap and Ginalick with 14 points apiece, with Buehnerkemper adding 11 points. Ginalick also had a team-high seven rebounds.
What’s next?
Monticello has a full slate of Illini Prairie Conference matchups over the next week. The squad returns home to take on St. Joseph Ogden Jan. 28 and Rantoul on Feb. 1. The IPC vs. Sangamo Shootout is Feb. 5 at Maroa-Forsyth.